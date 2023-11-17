Detroit Pistons considering lineup changes to help free up Cade Cunningham, slow turnovers

The Detroit Pistons haven't found a solution for their turnover issues. But making life easier for their franchise point guard might be a good start.

Cade Cunningham leads the NBA in turnovers, with 60 through 12 games. With a cramped starting lineup, opposing defenses have been aggressively trapping and blitzing him while packing the paint. The strategy typically leaves players wide open behind the perimeter, but teams have been comfortable with daring Cunningham to make the right read while in traffic.

Sometimes, he does. Other times, he gets lost in the crowd.

Opposing defenses aren't entirely responsible for Cunningham's turnovers — he's also been careless with the ball at times. But there are steps the coaching staff wants to take to make his life easier.

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham low-fives his teammates before the start of the game against the Hawks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023.

Head coach Monty Williams has stuck with a defense-forward starting lineup since preseason. Killian Hayes, Isaiah Stewart and Ausar Thompson are arguably the best defenders on the team, and Jalen Duren also made a case for himself before being slowed, and eventually placed on the injury report, with an ankle injury. But Hayes and Thompson are poor outside shooters (though Hayes has improved, making 10 of his 26 3-point attempts in his last seven games). And Duren is a non-shooter.

The defense-first approach hasn't led to wins, as the Pistons are 2-10 and have lost their last nine games. On Thursday, he said he's looking at making changes to give Cunningham more space to operate, and discourage teams from crowding the lane.

"He’s seeing two and three bodies every single night," Williams said. "Making the read is something that can be really hard for point guards in general, but in particular for a guy who’s been off for a while. When you look at the film at halftime, he knows right away where he should’ve made the read, or at night when we talk, he’s already on it. It’s just going to take a lot of reps. I think it’s a combination of the time off, different defenses, the physicality. He’s got bigger guys and stronger guys on him every single night.

"I have to do a better job of allowing him to play in more space. Think I gotta change up the combinations with him on the floor so the paint isn’t as crowded. I think that’s going to free him up to see a lot more clearly, if you will."

Kevin Knox, who signed with the Pistons a week ago, could help Williams accomplish that goal. Detroit's injury issues bear a lot of the blame for their lack of spacing. Bojan Bogdanovic was expected to open the season as a starter, but he has yet to make his season debut while dealing with a right calf strain. Isaiah Livers projected to be a rotation player as well, but has yet to see the floor because of an ankle sprain.

Detroit's two most-proven shooters who can play power forward haven't been available. Rather than shift Stewart to center, Williams has replaced Duren in the starting lineup with Marvin Bagley III, who has given the team an energetic presence as a paint scorer and rebounder but is just 1-for-5 from 3 this season. Knox had a strong return on Sunday, knocking down all four of his 3-point attempts. He followed that by going 2-for-4 from deep against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday.

Williams heavily utilized five-out units when he coached the Phoenix Suns. With Knox capable of providing spacing at power forward, Williams said he's hoping to shift Stewart to the five more often and have shooters at all five positions on the floor.

"It’s something that I’m gonna look at as far as rotations," Williams said Monday. "I don’t want to get happy on the farm with what he did last night, but I told the coaches he should have the ability to give us something towards what he did last night. I had a conversation with him and just asked him point blank, 'What’s up?' It’s time for you to go find your way in this league so you’re not in this position. I don’t wanna overdo it with him and give him too much, but I also feel like his skillset, the experience that he has, might be a guy that can hang in there with our program as we grow."

Livers, a career 37.8% outside shooter, is nearing his season debut and will also give the team another floor-spacer that can thrive alongside Stewart. He practiced for the first time fully this season on Thursday, and was spotted after practice getting up 3-pointers with Alec Burks.

Pistons guard Cade Cunningham takes the ball up the court during the first half of the game against the Hawks at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Tuesday, Nov 14, 2023.

"He practiced today, which is really cool to see him out there on the floor," Williams said. "His skillset, the way he talks, his energy, it’s really nice to have him on the floor. He did everything today, so we’ll just see how he responds. We don’t have a timetable on when he’s going to come back officially, but we’ll see how he responds today."

It's not yet clear if Williams' lineup changes will involve a change to his starting lineup, or deeper into his rotation. Regardless, it's clear that the team could use a lift as it looks to prevent its losing streak from hitting double-digits in Cleveland on Friday.

"Coaches, players, we all have to raise our level of consistency and have great carryover from practice, playing bus to the game. Our guys have bought into that. They understand it. When we watch film, they say the things that we have taught, that they know they can be better at. I see the growth. I know it sounds crazy, but when I look at the numbers and look at the film, I see the growth. My hope is that with the work and the preparation, we’re going to see consistent play in the style and identity that we want to put on the floor every night.

