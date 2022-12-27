Detroit Pistons collapse late, fall to LA Clippers in overtime, 142-131

Paul George scored 32 points, eight after the Clippers seemed to wave the white flag.

The Detroit Pistons couldn't hold a double-digit lead with under four minutes left, losing, 142-131, in overtime on Monday at Little Caesars Arena.

Eight Pistons scored in double figures, led by Bojan Bogdanovic's 23 points. Isaiah Stewart added 21 points, making 3 of 4 3-pointers, and Killian Hayes added 18 points and 10 assists.

Rookies Jalen Duren (12 rebounds) and Jaden Ivey (eight assists) both scored 15 points. Alec Burks scored 14 off the bench, Saddiq Bey had 13 and six rebounds and Hamidou Diallo added 12.

Pistons forward Saddiq Bey dribbles defended by Clippers guard Terance Mann during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena.

Detroit led, 126-112, with 3:34 to play and the Clippers had waved the white flag, pulling George out of the game. The Pistons made just two free throws the rest of regulation.

Meanwhile, the Clippers (20-15) got a 3-pointer from Norman Powell, followed later by an Amir Coffey dunk, a three-point play by Moses Brown, a steal and a Nicolas Batum 3-pointer to cut the lead to 127-123 with 1:32 led. The Pistons had three shots on their next possession but missed them all, and former Pistons Luke Kennard canned two free throws to cut the lead to two.

After another Pistons (8-28) miss, the Clippers called timeout and reinserted George, who then split a pair of free throws. Hayes did the same with 20.1 seconds left.

With five seconds remaining, Terance Mann made a jumper in the lane, his first make of the game, to force overtime.

In the extra session, George converted a three-point play, then later had a dunk after a sneak-behind steal on Hayes. Then 3-pointers by Kennard and then Mann opened up a seven-point lead.

In the overtime, the Pistons shot 1-for-6 with three turnovers.

George added 11 assists and Coffey scored 18 points off the bench. Former Piston Marcus Morris Sr. scored 16, as did Powell and former All-Star John Wall. Ivica Zubac had 12 points and 15 rebounds and former Piston Reggie Jackson had 14.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart shoots during the first half on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Little Caesars Arena.

The Pistons were without Marvin Bagley III, who was suffering from an illness. The Clippers did not have superstar Kawhi Leonard available as the team continues to load manage for his right knee.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons collapse late, fall to LA Clippers in OT, 142-131