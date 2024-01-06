Detroit Pistons can't contain Steph Curry late, fall to Golden State Warriors, 113-109

SAN FRANCISCO — It was a rare off night for Steph Curry, but the NBA’s greatest shooter ultimately put the Detroit Pistons to bed.

He scored 14 points, including three 3-pointers, in the final 3minutes to help the Golden State Warriors beat the Pistons, 113-109, at Chase Center. The Pistons fell to 3-32, with three straight losses since snapping their 28-game losing streak last week.

Cade Cunningham finished strong after a slow start, scoring 21 of his 30 points in the second half on 9-for-11 shooting. The fourth quarter was his best, as he tallied 15 points while making all six of his shots to give Detroit a chance to win late.

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic during the first half at Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Cunningham hit a pair of consecutive buckets — a pull-up 3 and layup — midway through the fourth to bring the Pistons within one, 95-94, after trailing by 11. He then answered Curry’s 3-pointer at the 2:57 mark with a lob to Jalen Duren and a layup of his own to tie the game at 100. The Warriors, largely thanks to Curry, closed the game with a 14-9 run.

The Warriors were also aided by a Jaden Ivey turnover with less than 90 seconds remaining, which was followed by a Curry 3 that extended their lead to four.

Poor shooting nights by Curry (26 points, 36.8% shooting) and Klay Thompson (19 points, 33.3%) along with poor ball control by the Warriors (19 turnovers, off of which Detroit scored 26 points) allowed the Pistons to remain within striking distance despite their struggles beyond the arc. The Pistons made just 13 of their 44 3-point attempts (29.5%).

But the Warriors didn’t need Curry to build an 11-point lead, 95-84, with 7:12 remaining in the game, following consecutive 3-pointers by Thompson and Dario Saric. Curry didn’t check into the final period until the 6:18 mark.

Kevin Knox scored 18 points off of the bench, and Jalen Duren tallied a double-double (13 points, 12 rebounds). It was a homecoming game for James Wiseman, who made his first appearance at Chase Center since the Warriors traded him to Detroit in February. He received an ovation from the crowd after checking in during the first quarter, and finished with four points and three rebounds in 15 minutes.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham, left, drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) during the first half at Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Knox lifts Pistons’ cold offense

Detroit had its best shooting night Wednesday against the Utah Jazz, knocking down a season-high 19 3-pointers (topping their previous high of 15). They followed it with one of their worst performances.

The Pistons were just 6-for-31 (19.4%) beyond the arc before they knocked down three in the final 90 seconds of the third period. They would’ve been even worse had Knox not given the team a boost off of the bench.

The 6-foot-8 forward got going early, scoring seven of his 10 first-half points in the opening period. It was his third time in four games scoring in double figures, and he kept Detroit’s second unit afloat after head coach Monty Williams went with his now-customary all-bench lineup late in the first quarter.

Detroit Pistons center James Wiseman, left, is fouled while dunking against Golden State Warriors forward Dario Saric during the first half at Chase Center in San Francisco on Friday, Jan. 5, 2024.

Ivey prioritizing offensive glass

With six minutes to play until halftime, Ivey rose above the crowd in the paint to grab an offensive rebound. The 6-foot-4 guard then managed to finish a layup over the same crowd.

It continued a trend this past week — Ivey has suddenly become one of Detroit’s better offensive rebounders. He grabbed 13 total in three games against the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets.

“I think that’s one thing I can bring to the team,” Ivey said on Monday. “Getting more possessions for us. It’s been helping. I’m trying to figure out how I can help more, on the offensive end, crashing the glass. I’ve been doing that well. I have to continue to do that and figure out the spots I can get offensive rebounds and get us more possessions. It’s been working. Now it just has to translate.”

The bucket was his only attempt and make of the half, thanks to picking up three fouls in just 7 minutes of action. But it illustrated where his priorities lie, as the Pistons continue to search for ways to add to their win column.

