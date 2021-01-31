Detroit Pistons dominated by Golden State Warriors, 118-91: Game recap

When: 10 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Chase Center, San Francisco.

TV: Fox Sports Detroit-Plus.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Pistons have one of the league's worst records, but have already beaten the Sixers and Lakers this week. ... This is the start of a treacherous five-game western road for the Pistons, which includes two back-to-backs. All five teams (Warriors, Nuggets, Jazz, Suns, Lakers) are above .500 and own a combined record of 58-34 before Friday night's games.

The Warriors defeated the Pistons on Dec. 29 in Detroit, 116-106, led by Stephen Curry (31 points) and a huge fourth quarter from Andrew Wiggins (17 of his 27 points in final period); Jerami Grant scored 27 for the Pistons.

EXCLUSIVE: Numbers suggest Pistons are better than record. Just ask the Lakers

[ Want more Pistons news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or try this link.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons slammed by Golden State Warriors, 118-91: Game recap