Detroit Pistons begin final week of season vs. Miami Heat: Time, TV channel info

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: TV20 DETROIT WMYD.

Radio: WWJ-AM 950 (Pistons radio affiliates).

Betting line: Heat by 11½.

Pistons injury report: The Pistons remain without Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks, Isaiah Stewart, Hamidou Diallo, Rodney McGruder and Cade Cunningham. Now add Marvin Bagley III to that list (concussion protocol).

• Box score

Game notes: This dreadful Pistons season enters its final week with four games remaining, beginning with a home game vs. Miami. The Pistons have lost nine in a row and 20 of 21, and can clinch no worse than a tie for the NBA's worst record this season with another loss. The Pistons will tie the franchise record for worst season, set in 1979-80 at 16-66, unless they manage a victory this week. They host Brooklyn on Wednesday, then play at Indiana on Friday and at Chicago on Sunday. ... The Heat are nearly locked into the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament, which means they'll need to win one of two potential home games post-regular season next week to make the NBA playoffs and face either Boston or Milwaukee in the first round. ... Jalen Duren gets another look at Bam Adebayo; we wrote a few weeks back about the Pistons having Duren study the Heat's All-Star center. The Heat clipped the Pistons on March 19 with a late run for a 112-100 win at LCA. James Wiseman had 22 points and 13 rebounds; Jimmy Butler scored a game-high 26 for Miami.

