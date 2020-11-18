Detroit Pistons and 2020 NBA draft: Here's everything you need to know

Five months after his hiring, Detroit Pistons general manager Troy Weaver finally got his chance Monday to put his stamp on the roster.

Weaver gets another gigantic opportunity Wednesday night, when the 2020 NBA draft gets underway after it was postponed five months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Weaver wasted no time once the NBA's trade moratorium lifted Monday, shipping shooting guard Bruce Brown to the Brooklyn Nets for wing Dzanan Musa, a future second-round pick and cash. The move seemingly has a domino effect on the team's draft and free agency plans, and is our first clue of Weaver's vision for the franchise.

The draft is Weaver and his new staff's big opportunity to move the team forward, as they own the No. 7 overall pick — NBA draft history says No. 7 can be heavenly. That's the highest pick the franchise has held since 2010, when Greg Monroe was drafted.

And remember, free agency negotiations can begin 6 p.m. on Friday, and the start to the 2020-21 NBA season is Dec. 22, a month from Sunday. Buckle up!

[ Live updates: NBA trades galore ahead of draft, free agency ]

NBA draft info

When: Wednesday.

Where: Bristol, Conn.

Time: 8 p.m.

TV/streaming: ESPN, Watch ESPN App.

Picks 1-7: Minnesota, Golden State, Charlotte, Chicago, Cleveland, Atlanta, Detroit.

Top prospects: LaMelo Ball, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman.

Make sure you're following our Pistons beat writer Omari Sankofa II: He's on Twitter at @omarisankofa.

Please consider supporting our work at the Free Press by subscribing, which allows you to access our best and most exclusive Pistons content, as well as any other Free Press story. Sign up now for a special offer that saves you 90%!

[ Want more Pistons news? Download our free mobile app on iPhone & Android! ]

Catch up on the Pistons and the draft, with a curated list of our best recent stories:

Our best Pistons coverage

• 3 observations as Pistons get set for 2020 NBA draft

• Should Pistons draft for fit, upside or impact? Here's a pick for all three

Story continues

• Pistons stick with Killian Hayes in our final mock draft

• What Pistons' trade of Bruce Brown tells us about their offseason plan

• Draft prospects Pistons have interviewed and worked out, and those they haven't

• What Pistons should do this week to earn an 'A' for their offseason

• Why Pistons should select Killian Hayes in NBA draft

• How might Troy Weaver approach draft? Here are some clues from OKC

• Here's what GM Troy Weaver said in his final predraft news conference

• Trades to consider: Pistons would boost rebuild with any of these deals on draft night

• Pistons have the assets to trade for Westbrook or Oladipo. They must pass

• The Pistons' Christian Wood conundrum: Evaluating the options

• These 3 prospects might be perfect dark horse picks for Pistons

• A Pistons selection if they trade up, down or stay put in draft

• Tyrese Haliburton, 'a Midwest guy,' sees a fit with Pistons

• Ex-Piston Will Bynum, now a trainer, sees greatness in Killian Hayes

• LaMelo Ball has been working out in Detroit since March. Here's why

• Why the Pistons might look to New Zealand for a draft steal

• Hey, Pistons: No. 7 pick in NBA draft can be heavenly

Follow the Free Press' Pistons editor Marlowe Alter on Twitter: @Marlowe Alter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Pistons in 2020 NBA draft: Everything you need to know