Detroit Pistons 118-104 collapse to Wizards confirms issues far deeper than early injuries

It took 45 games, but the Detroit Pistons are finally fully healthy.

Cade Cunningham returned Saturday from an eight-game absence due to a left knee strain, in time for their noon matinee against the Washington Wizards at Little Caesars Arena, and a chance to win two straight games for the second time this season after Wednesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets.

Following Monte Morris’ season debut Wednesday, it was the first time this season the Pistons had a clean injury report.

It wasn't accompanied with a win.

Turnovers were costly for the Pistons during their 118-104 loss to the Wizards in a contest between the NBA's two worst teams. The Pistons committed 17 turnovers — their highest total since Jan. 9 — off which Washington scored 21 points. Cunningham showed rust, responsible for seven of them. He tallied 20 points and 12 assists, and Bojan Bogdanovic led the Pistons with 30 points.

Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija drives to the basket as Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham defends during the first half at Little Caesars Arena, Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

It was already clear the Pistons' rampant issues this season went far deeper than their health issues. Saturday all but confirmed it, as a seven-win Wizards team came to their house and won by double digits for the second time this season.

The fourth quarter was the Pistons' worst, outscored 31-18 while shooting 6-for-21 from the floor. A 3-pointer from Flint native Kyle Kuzma (30 points) with just under three minutes to play extended the Wizards' lead 111-101, and put the Pistons (5-40) away for good. Washington improved to 8-37.

It was the second time the two teams faced each other since they were involved in a trade that brought Mike Muscala and Danilo Gallinari to Detroit on Jan. 14. But it was the first time the players involved faced their old teams, as the first game was a day after the trade, before they passed their physicals.

Former Piston Marvin Bagley III checked in toward the end of the first half and finished with 13 points and eight rebounds. Isaiah Livers (hip injury) did not play.

Detroit Pistons guard Monte Morris drives to the basket against Washington Wizards center Marvin Bagley III in the first quarter at Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 27, 2024.

The Pistons appeared to be on pace for victory, taking a 28-16 lead with four minutes remaining in the first period. They hit nine of their first 10 shots, including three 3-pointers, to open the game.

Then the second unit checked in and momentum grinded to a halt. Washington closed the quarter with a 20-5 run, and Michigan alumnus Jordan Poole hit a 3 in the closing seconds to give his team the 36-33 lead.

The game was never the same for the Pistons, despite leading at halftime, 63-61. They were outscored in both the third (26-22) and fourth (31-19) quarters.

In return, Cunningham spearheads turnover woes

Cunningham’s return, unfortunately, brought back old problems for the Pistons. He was responsible for five of their 10 turnovers in the first half — their highest since Jan. 12, and second time hitting double figures in the first half since Dec. 21.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham drives to the basket against the Washington Wizards in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena, Jan. 27, 2024.

As a point of reference, they turned the ball over 10 times in the first half in three of their first four games of the season. They had five first-half turnovers in three of their past four games. Most of the turnovers Saturday resulted from bad passes, rather than from defensive plays by the Wizards.

Pistons coach Monty Williams listed improved ball control among the reasons why the Pistons have improved offensively since the trade (ninth in the NBA in offensive rating at 119.3, in five games) during his pregame media session Saturday. He forgot to knock on wood.

Cunningham led the NBA in turnovers through the early portion of the season, but entered Saturday in a three-way tie with LaMelo Ball and Darius Garland at third. Since Dec. 2, he was averaging 2.9 per game — 18th in the league in that span. In his first 19 games, he averaged 4.5.

The third-year guard, Saturday aside, has improved substantially this season, giving him some benefit of the doubt in his first game in nearly three weeks.

