Detroit approved to host the 2024 NFL draft

It's only Monday, and it's already been a big news week for football in the city of Detroit.

First, the Detroit Lions were selected as the subject of HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season for the first time. And later on Monday, the city found out that it will be hosting the traveling show known as the NFL draft.

It was announced Monday at the NFL's owner meetings that Detroit will host the 2024 NFL draft — also a first for the city.

Detroit had shown extensive interest in hosting the draft for years now, with team president Rod Wood mentioning the franchise's desire to enter the draft-hosting mix in the coming years. NFL owners voted today to award the 2024 draft to Detroit over the other two finalist cities, Green Bay and Washington, D.C.

Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy was also hopeful his team would land the event and said his team's city will push to host future drafts.

Statement from #Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy regarding Green Bay not being selected to host the 2024 NFL Draft pic.twitter.com/5BYIEwobYg — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 28, 2022

After New York hosted the event for many years through 2014, the NFL moved it on the road to Chicago (2015 and 2016), Philadelphia (2017), Dallas (2018), Nashville (2019) and Cleveland (2021).

This year's draft will reside in Las Vegas for the first time; the city was poised to host the 2020 NFL draft before that event went all-virtual during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kansas City was selected as the 2023 NFL draft host. The dates for the 2024 draft have yet to be announced. The event is expected to take place in the area around Ford Field, as well as at the nearby Campus Martius Park downtown. The historic Fox Theater also could be used for portions of the event.

“The Draft has become a prominent offseason event across the country, and we are excited to work with the Lions and their partners to bring the 2024 NFL Draft to the Motor City,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “With the help of Visit Detroit, the Detroit Sports Commission, and the City of Detroit the Lions passionate fan base and all visitors will be treated to an incredible three-day experience.”