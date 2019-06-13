Detroit paper randomly shades Boston sports after Bruins' Game 7 loss originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

A Boston sports team finally fell short Wednesday night. Cue the schadenfreude.

Just minutes after the Bruins lost Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final to the St. Louis Blues on home ice, the Detroit Free Press, of all publications, sent the city of Boston a sarcastic sympathy note.

Dear Boston,



We are so sorry for what transpired on your hockey rink tonight. Your city's sports teams have suffered long enough. We know in our hearts you'll get through this difficult time.



Sincerely,



Detroit#StanleyCup











— Detroit Free Press (@freep) June 13, 2019

Harmless fun, right? It would have been if the Free Press stopped there. Here's a pair of interesting follow-up tweets.

OK, so the sarcasm was a little harsh. We get it. It's difficult for a single sports city to win 3 championships in the same season. In fact, it's never been do-



Oh wait. pic.twitter.com/ol0rMJbrAC



— Detroit Free Press (@freep) June 13, 2019

Here's a story about a Detroit team that, unlike Boston, DID beat a team from Missouri tonight https://t.co/8XvHwscvJZ — Detroit Free Press (@freep) June 13, 2019

For a town whose sports teams aren't currently competing with Boston's in any shape or form, Detroit is certainly spending some time thinking about the City of Champions.

The Bruins did blow a golden opportunity Wednesday night; if they had won the Stanley Cup, Boston would have become the first city since Detroit in 1935/36 to hold three championships simultaneously.

Boston's would have been much more impressive, too, as there were just eight teams in the NHL when the Red Wings won the Cup in 1936.

We'll give the Free Press some credit for noting the Tigers managed to beat a team from Missouri (the Kansas City Royals) on Wednesday night -- and won't mention that time the Red Sox ousted those same Tigers in the 2013 American League Championship Series en route to a World Series title.

Boston's hockey club lost fair and square Wednesday night, though, and considering all the winning this city has done in recent years, expect the rest of America to delight in its misery.

