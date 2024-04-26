Detroit’s NFL Draft breaks records

DETROIT (WOOD) — On a night where the city of Detroit was the center of the sports world, the 2024 NFL Draft had plenty of record-breaking statistics.

The crowd itself set the day one attendance record of 275,000-plus people. For comparison, throughout all three days of last year’s draft in Kansas City, 312,000 people were tallied.

Needless to say, people were excited in Detroit and from around the country to see who would be the newest member of their team in 2024.

Hopefully, they like offense. The first 14 picks were all offensive players, the most drafted before a defensive player in the history of the NFL Draft. Laiatu Latu was taken by the Indianapolis Colts with the 15th pick, a defensive end from UCLA.

From those first 14 offensive players taken, six of them were quarterbacks. They came in the first 12 picks, which was the quickest six quarterbacks have been taken in NFL Draft history. J.J. McCarthy from Michigan was the fifth quarterback taken of those six at number 10 to Minnesota, who traded up one pick to get the 2024 National Champion quarterback.

Caleb Williams was the first overall pick (as expected) to the Chicago Bears. The following two picks were also quarterbacks: Jayden Daniels (LSU) to Washington and Drake Maye (North Carolina) to New England. Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (Ohio State) to Arizona and offensive tackle Joe Alt (Notre Dame) to the Los Angeles Chargers rounded out the top 5.

The hometown Detroit Lions made a late move to trade up for the Cowboys pick. With it, they took Terrion Arnold, a cornerback from Alabama. A season ago, the Lions took Brian Branch in the second round, a safety who is also from Alabama. In the last three drafts, Detroit has taken four players from Alabama: Jameson Williams (2022), Jahmyr Gibbs (2023), Brian Branch (2023) and Arnold (2024).

The Cowboys received the No. 29 pick in the first round and third round pick No. 73 from the Lions.

Here are the first round picks:

