Detroit needs to discuss retiring Fedorov’s No. 91, says Holland

Currently, the Red Wings have seven retired numbers hanging from the rafters.

Could there soon be an eighth?

Earlier this week, GM Ken Holland told 97.1 The Ticket he “certainly” thinks the organization needs to discuss retiring Sergei Fedorov’s No. 91.

“He had a tremendous career and I think he was one of the best players in the history of the Red Wings franchise,” Holland said. “Certainly I think that Mrs. Ilitch, Chris Ilitch, Tom Wilson, Jim Devellano, myself, all the people that are involved probably have to have a conversation about Sergei.”

Fedorov spent 10 years in Detroit, racking up a number of accolades. He captured three Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies and was the ’94 Hart Trophy winner as league MVP.

In 2015, he was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

Under normal circumstances, those accomplishments alone would make Fedorov a slam dunk. But his history with the Red Wings is complicated. He signed an offer sheet with Carolina in ’97 — one the Wings ultimately matched — and left the organization in 2002-03, to sign in Anaheim.

He also spent time with the Blue Jackets and Capitals before calling it a career.

As mentioned above, Detroit has retired seven jerseys: Nicklas Lidstrom’s No. 5, Steve Yzerman’s No. 19, Sid Abel’s No. 12, Terry Sawchuk’s No. 1, Alex Delvecchio’s No. 10, Ted Lindsay’s No. 7 and Gordie Howe’s No. 9.



