Detroit native Darius Robinson: ‘Dream come true’ to get drafted in his hometown

Missouri defensive lineman Darius Robinson will be one of the featured prospects live in Detroit for this week’s 2024 NFL draft. He’s a Detroit-area native and is thrilled about the idea of walking on the stage in his hometown as he hears his name called.

Robinson recently did a guest appearance on Sirius XM NFL Radio and talked about how much it will mean to him to be selected in his home city.

“Most definitely it’s a dream,” Robinson told host Bill Leckas. “My whole life, I’ve been going to downtown Detroit to see the Lions and Tigers play. To have the opportunity to have my name called in that same area would be a dream come true.”

Robinson will be one of 13 players who are in Detroit for Thursday night’s first round. He’s generally projected to get selected in the latter half of the round, and is one of the leading candidates for the local Lions at No. 29 overall.

Robinson also noted that he’ll be wearing a “colorful” suit and will have a small family group with him at the draft.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire