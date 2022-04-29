Detroit native Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner drafted 4th overall by New York Jets in NFL draft

Future, DJ Esco, and Lil Uzi Vert might think there's such a thing as "too much sauce" but for the New York Jets, on Thursday, they got exactly the right amount.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, who grew up in Detroit and attended Detroit King High School, was taken No. 4 overall in the 2022 NFL draft in Las Vegas as the No. 2 cornerback off the board.

Gardner became the highest Bearcats NFL draft pick since quarterback Greg Cook, who was the fifth overall pick of the Cincinnati Bengals in 1969.

Houston drafted LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. at No. 3 overall

Gardner, a 3-star prospect when he committed to Cincinnati, was as elite as it gets at the collegiate level.

The 6-foot-3, 190-pound defensive back was named to the American Athletic Conference first team defense every season, racking up nine interceptions in his three-year career, returning two for touchdowns.

That's two more scores than he allowed. That's correct, he didn't allow a single receiving touchdown in his entire college career.

Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner could hear his name called in the top 10 of the first round.

Gardner had 40 total tackles as a junior, four passes defended, three picks and a career-high three sacks as one of the statistical and emotional leaders for a Cincinnati team that became the first non-Power Five school to make the College Football Playoff

He racked up a number of accolades, named the unanimous AAC Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American by USA Today.

Gardner was seen as one of the top cornerbacks in college for his ability to lock down in man coverage, using his length and active hands to bother receivers getting off the line.

He also has great eye instincts, showing the ability to stay with his man, but quickly get off him and make a tackle if the quarterback checks down to a route that crosses near his path, or if he decides to tuck and run it himself.

"Sauce" projects as a starting cornerback, potentially right away.

