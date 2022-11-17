Detroit Lions at New York Giants: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 11 matchup

Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants (7-2) look to keep their impressive season going when they host Dan Campbell's Detroit Lions (3-6).

Barkley, Daniel Jones and the Giants' offense have been performing consistently this season and now face a matchup against a leaky Lions' defense. Meanwhile, Jared Goff, D'Andre Swift and the Detroit offense look to keep pace in this Week 11 matchup. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Lions vs. Giants Week 11 game:

Lions at Giants odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Giants (-3)

Moneyline: Giants (-165); Lions (+140)

Over/under: 45

More odds, injury info for Lions vs. Giants

IN THE HUNT: With a 7-2 record, the Giants are closing in on the playoffs

WEEK 11 NFL POWER RANKINGS: Does chaos ensue with Eagles, Bills and Cowboys losing?

WEEK 10 WINNERS AND LOSERS: Christian Watson saves Packers; Bills are flawed team

Lorenzo Reyes: Giants 22, Lions 16

The Giants present a tough test for Detroit, given how well they defend in the red zone. They’ve been a tremendous play this season, going 6-2 against the spread. Detroit isn't consistent enough to back in this spot, and I think the under is a nice single-game parlay option here.

New York Giants tight end Lawrence Cager (83) scores a touchdown as Houston Texans safety Jalen Pitre (5) defends during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.

Safid Deen: Giants 27, Lions 24

Campbell got his first win on the road last week in Chicago, but the luck won’t last on the road this week against the Giants. Brian Daboll’s crew keep their fantastic season going with another win.

Lance Pugmire: Giants 33, Lions 24

Someone’s enjoying their last-place schedule, aren’t they? New York’s poise shines in this clash and keeps the Lions from claiming rare back-to-back road wins.

32 THINGS WE LEARNED: Game of the year, Jeff Saturday's big Sunday

NEW BUCKETS: The NFL has returned alternate helmets in 2022: Ranking all 13 from best to worst

IN-DEPTH: The NFL coaches project

NFL salaries: These are the highest-paid NFL players

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See applicable operator site for its terms and conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Detroit Lions at New York Giants: Game predictions, picks, odds