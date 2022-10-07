Detroit Lions WRs DJ Chark out, Amon-Ra St. Brown questionable vs. Patriots

The Detroit Lions could be getting one starting wide receiver back for Sunday's game against the New England Patriots, but another will be out.

DJ Chark will miss his second straight game Sunday with soreness in his surgically-repaired left ankle.

Chark missed last week's loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but told the Free Press on Wednesday his ankle was feeling "times 10 (better) than" it did a week earlier. He returned to practice on a limited basis Thursday, but sat out again Friday.

Chark, who fractured his ankle last September while with the Jacksonville Jaguars, said there is "nothing structural" wrong with his ankle and it was "more of a feel thing" holding him out.

The Lions' top offseason free agent acquisiton, Chark had seven catches for 98 yards in the Lions' first three games.

Top receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is questionable for Sunday after returning to practice on a limited basis Friday.

St. Brown declined an interview request in the locker room after practice, saying his ankle felt "solid" but he had to go to rehab.

The Lions (1-3) have navigated significant injuries on offense to lead the NFL in scoring and yards through four games. Chark, St. Brown and running back D'Andre Swift (shoulder) did not play against the Seahawks, and the Lions have started three different combinations on their offensive line this year.

Still, Lions coach Dan Campbell said getting St. Brown back would be a boon to the unit. St. Brown leads the Lions with 23 catches for 253 yards and three touchdowns.

"Certainly anytime you can get a player like him back, it helps from production but also just what he brings," Campbell said. "He’s a spark plug, he’s a leader, he’s a hard-hat guy. He’s going to bring his lunch pail and go to work, so just to have him in any capacity would be very helpful."

Wide receiver Quintez Cephus, who suffered a foot injury against the Seahawks, will not play against the Patriots (1-3), and the Lions ruled out defensive linemen Charles Harris (groin) and John Cominsky (wrist). Harris, who led the Lions with 7½ sacks last season, suffered his injury in practice Thursday.

Along with St. Brown, receiver Josh Reynolds (ankle), linebacker Chris Board (knee) and offensive linemen Jonah Jackson (finger), Evan Brown (ankle) and Kayode Awosika (hamstring) are questionable.

Jackson is expected to return after missing the past three games.

