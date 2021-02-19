Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones to chase Super Bowl in free agency: 'That's what I want'

Marvin Jones wants a chance to win a championship, and with the Detroit Lions entering rebuilding mode, that makes a return to Detroit unlikely when Jones hits free agency next month.

Jones said Thursday on SiriusXM NFL radio that “nothing’s off the table” as far as where he plays next season, but that a chance to win a Super Bowl is high on his list of priorities.

“At this point in my career, that’s what I want,” Jones said. “That is what I want, but at the same time, it’s not going to be — I’m not going to just straight sacrifice and not get what I’m worth just because I’ve put in my work to get where I’m at and it happened the first time and I did it, and I think I outplayed it the second time.”

Wide receiver Marvin Jones (11) of the Detroit Lions makes a reception over cornerback Malcolm Butler (21) of the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter of the game at Nissan Stadium on Dec. 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Jones has been a focal point of the Lions offense since signing a five-year, $40 million free agent contract in 2016.

He had his only 1,000-yard receiving season in 2017, when he led the Lions with 1,101 yards and the NFL in yards per catch (18); last season, he led the Lions with 76 catches, 978 yards and nine touchdowns.

Jones, who turns 31 next month, is expected to be one of the top receivers available when free agency opens March 17.

Fellow Lions receiver Kenny Golladay also will be a free agent, though he is a candidate for the franchise tag, and the Chicago Bears' Allen Robinson and Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Chris Godwin could set the market at the position.

Jones picked the Lions over the New England Patriots, among others, when he left the Cincinnati Bengals after his rookie contract expired, looking for more opportunity to be a featured receiver.

Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones catches a touchdown against Washington Football Team cornerback Kendall Fuller during the first half at Ford Field on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.

He said late last season he was "excited" for another taste of free agency, and on Thursday he said both money and the chance to compete for a title will be factors in selecting his next team.

“I think there’s variables, obviously," Jones said. "I know if there’s certain teams that come knocking on my door, we’ll get something to work for both sides. But at the same time I am 31, I am going on my 10th season, but I’m still running past people and I’m doing the things that I’ve always done. So I have no signs of slowing down at all. And I think what I get will reflect that."

Regardless of where Jones ends up, the Lions will have a new-look passing game in 2021.

Along with Jones and Golladay, top slot receiver Danny Amendola is a free agent and the Lions are replacing longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford with Jared Goff. Tight end T.J. Hockenson is returning from a Pro Bowl season, but the Lions have just one receiver under contract — Quintez Cephus — who caught a pass for them in 2020.

"You take a step back and you talk to your family and maybe my priorities have changed," Jones said. "Definitely am looking for somewhere to go where I can go in and contribute and be a leader and win some games, so we’ll see."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions WR Marvin Jones to chase Super Bowl ring in free agency