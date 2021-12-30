Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond latest offensive player to hit reserve/COVID list

First it was the defensive back room. Now, COVID-19 is taking aim at the Detroit Lions passing game.

The Lions placed wide receiver Kalif Raymond on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, the third receiver they've lost to the virus this week.

Josh Reynolds tested positive for COVID on Monday, but is eligible to come off the reserve/COVID list in time for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Practice squad receiver Geronimo Allison was one of three players who tested positive for COVID on Wednesday, along with right guard Halapoulivaati Vaitai and defensive tackle Michael Brockers.

Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond makes a spin move and breaks a tackle by Cardinals defensive back Charles Washington during the first half on Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Ford Field.

Tight end Brock Wright also tested positive for COVID on Tuesday.

The Lions have spent the past three weeks navigating a COVID outbreak that's swept through the locker room. At one point, they were down seven defensive backs and had one healthy cornerback on their 53-man roster.

In the past week, Lions quarterbacks Jared Goff and Steven Montez and receivers Trinity Benson and Quintez Cephus also have tested positive for COVID. All but Montez have been reinstated to the roster. Goff, who experienced only mild symptoms, has not practiced the past two days because of a knee injury.

Raymond's likely absence Sunday could mean more targets for rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, the reigning NFC Offensive Rookie of the Month.

Benson, Tom Kennedy and KhaDarel Hodge are the Lions' other healthy receivers. Kennedy could replace Raymond as the Lions' primary punt returner.

