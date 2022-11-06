Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds won't play vs. Green Bay Packers with back injury

Josh Reynolds felt his back lock up when he reached to catch a pass Wednesday in practice, the product, he thinks, of trying to overcompensate for a knee injury he has been dealing with the past month.

Reynolds will get a chance to rest both injuries today as the Detroit Lions deactivated their No. 2 receiver against the Green Bay Packers. Reynolds, who has 26 catches for 357 yards this season, was listed as doubtful on Friday's injury report.

Tom Kennedy is in line to join Amon-Ra St. Brown and Kalif Raymond in the Lions' top receiver group, and the Lions signed receiver Stanley Berryhill from the practice squad to the 53-man roster on Saturday and elevated practice squad receiver Brandon Zylstra to their gameday roster.

Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds (8) runs with the ball vs. the Patriots on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

Running back D'Andre Swift is active and expected to play, albeit in a limited role, and tight end Brock Wright cleared concussion protocol and is the Lions' new No. 1 tight end after Tuesday's trade of T.J. Hockenson.

Offensive lineman Matt Nelson (calf), defensive backs Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle), Chase Lucas (ankle) and AJ Parker (hip), and defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Austin Bryant are inactive for the Lions, who are 1-5 and mired in a five-game losing streak.

Rookie receiver Christian Watson cleared concussion protocol and is active for the Packers (3-5).

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions WR Josh Reynolds out vs. Green Bay Packers