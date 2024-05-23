Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams is a ‘man on a mission’ heading into 2024 NFL season

Former Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Jameson Williams is preparing for his third season in the NFL after being selected by the Detroit Lions in the first round of the 2022 draft.

Though he has spent a significant amount of time off the field due to injuries and a suspension from the league, he is gearing up for a breakout season in 2024.

His head coach, Dan Campbell, recently spoke with media members about Williams and had high praise for the young wide receiver.

“Two practices in and if you said ‘give me one player that is the most improved from that start to finish,’ in that time, Jamo would be that guy right there,” said Campbell. “He is a man on a mission, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”

In his two seasons in the NFL, both with Detroit, Williams appeared in 18 games, reeled in 25 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns. He also has four rushing attempts for 69 yards and a single touchdown.

The former Alabama star played one season in Tuscaloosa, joining the program via the transfer portal after starting his career with the Ohio State Buckeyes. He now looks to make his presence known across the league and contribute to the Lions’ 2024 season, which has high expectations following last season’s playoff run.

Dan Campbell said Jameson Williams is the most improved player during OTAs, calling him "a man on a mission." Those words mean something to Jamo, who says he has matured entering his third season. "Sometimes you gotta listen, get on the right track, and follow the right path." pic.twitter.com/rLGz57UIyV — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) May 23, 2024

