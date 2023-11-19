Detroit Lions won't survive another effort like this one in the playoffs

Free Press columnist Carlos Monarrez tackles three tough questions after the Detroit Lions’ 31-26 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Ford Field:

Who broke Jared Goff?

Jared Goff threw three interceptions, including picks on the Lions’ first two possessions and nearly another that would have gone for a pick-six on the third. That caused an unease throughout Ford Field for the usually highly accurate quarterback. The first turnover looked like merely poor timing, as Sam LaPorta ran into defensive back Jaquan Brisker. The second was Goff’s fault: He threw under pressure to Donovan Peoples-Jones and never saw linebacker Tremaine Edwards sitting down in coverage. The third came in the third quarter with the Lions down, 20-14, as Goff’s pass was tipped at the line of scrimmage.

Was this the same guy whose streak of 383 consecutive passes without a pick ended in September? Was this the same Bears defense that entered ranked 26th against the pass? And now Goff has five picks in his past four games and eight for the season? QBs can’t be afraid of throwing picks because they can’t play scared, and I don’t think there’s too much to worry about with Goff. But it’s fair to wonder whether this is a trend, rather than occasional mistakes.

How impressive was the comeback?

We’re sure to hear a lot about how the Bears, who entered 3-7, are actually a good team and Justin Fields is a very good quarterback. But that masks the truth of what happened in this game. The Lions turned over the ball four times and never led — until they scored with 29 seconds left, as the offense bailed out the defense in the waning moments of the fourth quarter. The turnovers and lack of pressure on the quarterback — haven’t we heard that one before? — dug the Lions a 26-14 hole with 4:20 left in the fourth quarter that they climbed out of with a Herculean effort. Give the Lions a lot of credit for the comeback, but this was a game that never should have been this close to begin with — one that they won’t survive in the playoffs.

Any shining positives from this game?

The winning drive — 11 plays for 73 yards in just over 2 minutes — was an inspired gut check and should give the Lions some encouragement about their mental fortitude. The Lions also escaped serious injuries. That’s important with a game on Thanksgiving Day — their third in 12 days. Amon-Ra St. Brown was his usual dependable self, with eight catches for 77 yards and a touchdown. The run didn’t break through until late, with 22 rushes for 115 yards —the first time the Bears’ second-ranked run defense allowed 100 yards in eight games. Jahmyr Gibbs continues to prove invaluable in the short-pass game, turning in six catches on six targets for 59 yards. And Jameson Williams caught two passes on three targets, including a 32-yard touchdown and a tough grab up the middle when he held on after a hard hit.

