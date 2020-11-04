Detroit Lions without 4 starters beyond QB Matthew Stafford at Wednesday's practice

Even if Matthew Stafford plays Sunday, the Detroit Lions could be without several key players on offense.

The Lions placed Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, and practiced without three key offensive starters: Receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive linemen Taylor Decker and Halapoulivaati Vaitai.

Golladay is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings because of a hip injury he suffered in last week's loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

"Obviously, Kenny will be a big loss for us because of the big plays that he can do," offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell said Tuesday. "You’ve seen him the last couple of weeks with over 100 yards in games, but we have other players and I think all of them need to step up and be able to help us to make plays on offense."

Decker, who missed practice last Friday with what the team termed a shoulder injury, was held out Wednesday with a back injury.

Vaitai aggravated a foot injury against the Colts, leaving his status in doubt for Sunday. He missed two games with a foot injury earlier this season.

Starting safety Tracy Walker (foot) and receiver/return man Jamal Agnew (ribs) also missed practice Wednesday.

