Lions WR Marvin Jones’ youngest son, Marlo, died suddenly

Marlo Jones, the youngest of Marvin Jones' five children, died suddenly on Friday. He was less than 6 months old. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Detroit Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones’ youngest son, Marlo, died suddenly on Friday, the team announced on Saturday night.

Marlo was born earlier this summer and was less than 6 months old. The cause of death is not yet clear.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo,” the Lions said in a statement. “The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. “Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support.”

Marlo was the youngest of Marvin and Jazmyn’s five children. The couple have three other sons — the oldest of which was born in 2009 — and a daughter.

Marvin confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday night, too, sharing a photo of his son.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Marvin wrote on Instagram, in part. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer with us. Marlo, the Joy you brought to us everyday, with that smile and that energy, was like heaven on Earth. “You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”

Marvin has recorded 779 yards and nine touchdowns with the Lions this season, his fourth in Detroit after signing with the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. The 29-year-old has appeared in just 13 games this season, however, and was added to the Injured Reserve list earlier this month with an ankle injury.

Story continues

Marvin, a Los Angeles native, has one year left on his five-year, $40 million deal with the Lions, and is set to earn $6.5 million next season.

More from Yahoo Sports: