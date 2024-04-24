Detroit Lions, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to $120M extension

Wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown's new contract with the Detroit Lions includes $77 million in guarantees. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

April 24 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions and Amon-Ra St. Brown agreed to a four-year, $120 million extension that includes $77 million in guarantees, agent Joby Branion of Vanguard Sports Group told UPI on Wednesday.

The Lions have not officially announced the pact, but St. Brown referenced the deal Wednesday on his Instagram story.

"I can't wait," St. Brown said in the video, which he filmed while inside the Lions' Ford Field in Detroit. "I'm here. Four more years."

St. Brown, 24, joined the Lions as a fourth-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. The two-time Pro Bowl selection totaled a career-high 119 catches for 1,515 yards and 10 scores in 16 starts in 2023 en route to first-time All-Pro honors.

St. Brown totaled 106 catches for 1,161 yards and six scores in 16 games in 2022. He logged 90 catches for 912 yards and five scores in 17 games as a rookie.