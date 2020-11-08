Detroit Lions get whipped by Vikings and everyone is ready for Matt Patricia to get the axe

Matt Patricia is 0-5 against the Chicago Bears.

And after Sunday's loss in Minnesota, he's 0-5 against the Vikings as the Detroit Lions' head coach.

The Lions lost 34-20 on Sunday after their defense was gashed by Calvin Cook and Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions in plus-territory before exiting the game to be evaluated for a brain injury in the fourth quarter.

Patricia entered this season with his job security under the microscope, and the intensity will only ramp up after Sunday's loss all but ended any legitimate talks of the playoffs.

The Lions are 3-5 in 2020 and only 12-17-1 under Patricia since he took over in 2018.

Naturally, the reaction on social media was pointed at Patricia, whose defense allowed 206 yards rushing to Cook and 487 total yards Sunday.

Here's a snapshot of the reaction we found.

Kirk Cousins against Matt Patricia's defense: 91 of 118 passing for 1,080 yards, 10 touchdowns, 1 interception



That's 9.2 yards every time he tries to throw against Matt Patricia. He's 4-0, too.



— kyle meinke (@kmeinke) November 8, 2020

Guys, you're not going to believe this, but on Cook's 70-yard TD, Lions had 10 men on the field. pic.twitter.com/bEG5m5QSFq — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) November 8, 2020

Matt Patricia has never beaten the Vikings



Matt Patricia has never beaten the Bears



NEVER. NOT ONCE.







— Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) November 8, 2020

I don’t know what the Lions can say they’ve done well on defense in Matt Patricia’s tenure. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) November 8, 2020

Is this enough to get Matt Patricia out of here?! Please tell me how bad do we need to be!? — Brandi (@bran_noraisins) November 8, 2020

This performance.



Against a 2 win team.



Even the most optimistic of us know there is no coming back from this for Matt Patricia. #OnePride







— Garry Luke (@ZugIreland) November 8, 2020

As the Lions head coach, Matt Patricia is 0-9 versus Mitch Trubisky and Kirk Cousins.



Let that sink in.#DefensiveGenius



— Adam Ruff (@AdamRuffPhoto) November 8, 2020

This has to be Matt Patricia's last game as Lions coach right? This team has already checked out for the season — Despicable Reese (@Evansvillain) November 8, 2020

Remember when the Lions had been built into a respectable team under Jim Caldwell and they decided to fire him so Matt Patricia could run them into the ground again? — Mike (@BurghFinsFan) November 8, 2020

If Matt Patricia is in the facility this week, I’m done. It’s that simple. — Will (@wjenks9) November 8, 2020

Chris Thomas is the sports editor at the Detroit Free Press. Contact him at cdthomas@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @bychristhomas.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions get whipped by Vikings; when will Matt Patricia get axe?