Detroit Lions went crazy when they drafted Penei Sewell, the fans and draft experts agree

The Detroit Lions have made their choice in the 2021 NFL draft and the selection of Penei Sewell sent off celebrations at the Lions facility and on social media, the reviews are in...The Lions nailed this pick.

You think the Lions got the guy they wanted? Look how pumped they are. pic.twitter.com/3lQacvCXoA — Isaac (@WorldofIsaac) April 30, 2021

Here's the moment the Lions picked their gu

A generational talent.



Congrats to OT1 Penei Sewell on being selected by the @Lions with the No. 7 overall pick. #GoDucks x #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/roY9T63YEb — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) April 30, 2021

A future hall of famer? That's what one person tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

One NFL head coach called Lions’ first-round pick Penei Sewell “the one surefire Hall of Famer in this draft class.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 30, 2021

Most of us in the media can't actually evaluate offensive linemen. The position is too complicated, and we don't know the schemes well enough. I like how Penei Sewell makes it simple by just throwing dudes through six brick walls and then sitting on them every snap — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) April 30, 2021

Penei Sewell: 95.8 PFF Grade in 2019



Highest of any offensive player in college football 💪 pic.twitter.com/slXHHgTtue — PFF (@PFF) April 30, 2021

The fans are loving this pick as well. See how easy things can be when you draft correctly?

Penei Sewell at 7th overall is a freaking steal. #NFLDraft — Bryce Wadsworth (@brycewads_15) April 30, 2021

An astonishing consensus amongst Lions fans. Penei Sewell. WE GOT OUR GUY. — David J. Majors (@CallMeDjm) April 30, 2021

Penei Sewell is going to solidify our o-line for the next decade, if you don’t like the sound of that you are straight wrong. — Max (@MaxBade7) April 30, 2021

