Detroit Lions went crazy when they drafted Penei Sewell, the fans and draft experts agree

Andrew Hammond, Detroit Free Press
·2 min read
The Detroit Lions have made their choice in the 2021 NFL draft and the selection of Penei Sewell sent off celebrations at the Lions facility and on social media, the reviews are in...The Lions nailed this pick.

Here's the moment the Lions picked their gu

A future hall of famer? That's what one person tells ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The fans are loving this pick as well. See how easy things can be when you draft correctly?

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: The Detroit Lions and social media go crazy over Penei Sewell

