Detroit Lions Week 9 injury designations: Kenny Golladay, Tracy Walker, Jamal Agnew ruled OUT

The Detroit Lions (3-4) are readying for their Week 9 matchup with the Minnesota Vikings (2-5) and they have to make some roster adjustments, as they will be playing without several key players.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

IR/PUP/Reserve-COVID-19

Ruled OUT

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Kenny Golladay Hip No Practice No Practice No Practice OUT Jamal Agnew Ribs No Practice No Practice No Practice OUT Tracy Walker Foot No Practice No Practice No Practice OUT

Golladay was always expected to miss this week’s game, but also losing Agnew leaves the Lions with just four healthy wide receivers. If the Lions feel the need to add a fifth receiver to the active roster for this week’s game, they could elevate Tom Kennedy, Victor Boldin, or newly signed veteran Mohamed Sanu — who seems like the early favorite — from the practice squad.

Walker being ruled out will push former Viking Jayron Kearse into the starting lineup against his old team and Will Harris into the third safety role he held during Kearse’s suspension.

Questionable

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Hal Vaitai Foot No Practice Limited Practice Full practice Questionable Joe Dahl Back Limited Practice No Practice No Practice Questionable Christian Jones Knee Limited Practice Limited Practice Limited Practice Questionable Darryl Roberts Hip/Groin Limited Practice Limited Practice Limited Practice Questionable

Vaitai is listed as questionable but he got in a full practice on Friday and seems very likely to play.

Dahl is also listed as questionable, but after not practicing on Thursday or Friday, he will likely be evaluated on Saturday to determine if he is healthy enough to travel to Minnesota. If he does travel, he could still be a game-time decision.

If Dahl is ruled out, it likely means the Lions will go back to the offensive line combination they used when he was on injured reserve — Taylor Decker (LT), Jonah Jackson (LG), Frank Ragnow (C), Hal Vaitai (RG), and Tyrell Crosby (RT). This was the offensive line combination where the Lions running backs found the most success running behind this year.

Jones has been banged up for a few weeks now but has managed to play through the pain and is expected to do so again this week.

Roberts is the only one of the Lions seven corners who is limited by injury — see Desmond Trufant in the next section — and with Justin Coleman pushing him to a reserve role, Roberts could easily be declared inactive this week and allowed to rest and recover.

No injury designation

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation T.J. Hockenson Toe Limited Practice Full Practice Full Practice No designation Taylor Decker Back No Practice Limited Practice Full Practice No designation Danny Shelton Wrist Limited Practice Limited Practice Full Practice No designation Desmond Trufant Hamstring Limited Practice Limited Practice Full Practice No designation

Hockenson, Decker, and Shelton all got in at least one full practice and look to be locked into their starting roles this week.

Trufant met with the media on Friday, which is a strong indication he will be ready to play on Sunday and no injury designation should seal the deal. Trufant has only played in Week’s 1 and 4, and he did not finish either, leaving both with a hamstring injury. Expect a three-man rotation on the outside between Trufant, Amani Oruwariye, and Jeff Okudah, with Justin Coleman manning the slot.