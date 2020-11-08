Detroit Lions Week 9: Comprehensive depth chart

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.

Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2020 season.

Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.

Quarterback

Running back

Third Down back

Kerryon Johnson (33)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Fullback

Wide receiver

Slot receiver

Danny Amendola (80)

Quintez Cephus (87)

Tight end

Expected starting offensive line

Reserve offensive line

Interior defensive line

EDGE Rushers

Off-the-ball linebacker

Cornerback

Slot cornerback

Justin Coleman (27)

Tony McRae (34)

Safety

Third-safety

Will Harris (25)

C.J. Moore (49)

Kicking team

Matt Prater (5) — placekicker

Jack Fox (3) — punter, holder, kickoffs

Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper

Kick returns

Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner — Ruled OUT

Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner

Marvin Hall (17) — reserve kick returner

Kick coverage

Tony McRae (34) — gunner

Jamal Agnew (39) — gunner — Ruled OUT

Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist

Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist

Will Harris (25) –five-phase specialist

C.J. Moore (49) — Personal Protector (PP)

Teams final injury reports

Injured reserve/PUP list