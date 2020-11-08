Detroit Lions Week 9: Comprehensive depth chart

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.
Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2020 season.
Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.
Quarterback
Running back
- Adrian Peterson (28)
- D’Andre Swift (32)
- Kerryon Johnson (33)
- Jonathan Williams (41) — completed onboarding process
Third Down back
- Kerryon Johnson (33)
- D’Andre Swift (32)
Fullback
- Jason Cabinda (45)
Wide receiver
- Kenny Golladay (19) — Ruled OUT
- Marvin Jones Jr. (11)
- Danny Amendola (80)
- Jamal Agnew (39) — Ruled OUT
- Marvin Hall (17)
- Quintez Cephus (87)
Slot receiver
- Danny Amendola (80)
- Quintez Cephus (87)
Tight end
- T.J. Hockenson (88) — No injury designation
- Jesse James (83)
- Isaac Nauta (89)
Expected starting offensive line
- LT — Taylor Decker (68) — No injury designation
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77)
- RG — Hal Vaitai (72) — Questionable
- RT — Tyrell Crosby (65)
Reserve offensive line
- LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)
- LG – Oday Aboushi (76), Logan Stenberg (61), Matt Nelson (67)
- C – Jonah Jackson (73), Marcus Martin (60) — elevated for Week 9
- RG – Oday Aboushi (76), Logan Stenberg (61), Matt Nelson (67)
- RT – Hal Vaitai (72), Matt Nelson (67)
- NOTE: Joe Dahl (66) — Downgraded to OUT
Interior defensive line
- Danny Shelton (71), NT — No injury designation
- Nick Williams (97), DT
- Da’Shawn Hand (93), Big DE, DT
- John Penisini (91), NT
EDGE Rushers
- Romeo Okwara (95), DDE, 3T, JACK
- Everson Griffen (98), DDE, 3T — completed onboarding process
- Austin Bryant (94), JACK, DDE — activated from the PUP list
- NOTE: Trey Flowers (90) — has been placed on IR
Off-the-ball linebacker
- Jamie Collins (58), MIKE, WILL, JACK
- Jahlani Tavai (51), WILL, JACK, MIKE
- Christian Jones (52), JACK, WILL — Questionable
- Reggie Ragland (59), WILL, JACK, MIKE
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), MIKE, WILL
- Miles Killebrew (35), Hang
Cornerback
- Desmond Trufant (23) — No injury designation
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Jeff Okudah (30)
- Justin Coleman (27)
- Mike Ford (38)
- Tony McRae (34)
- NOTE: Darryl Roberts (29) — has been placed on IR
Slot cornerback
- Justin Coleman (27)
- Tony McRae (34)
Safety
- Duron Harmon (26), Single-high, Slot, JOKER
- Tracy Walker (21), JOKER, Single-high, Slot — Ruled OUT
- Jayron Kearse (42), Slot, JOKER
- Will Harris (25), Slot, JOKER
- C.J. Moore (49), Single-high, Slot
- Miles Killebrew (35), JOKER, Slot
Third-safety
- Will Harris (25)
- C.J. Moore (49)
Kicking team
- Matt Prater (5) — placekicker
- Jack Fox (3) — punter, holder, kickoffs
- Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper
Kick returns
- Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner — Ruled OUT
- Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner
- Marvin Hall (17) — reserve kick returner
Kick coverage
- Tony McRae (34) — gunner
- Jamal Agnew (39) — gunner — Ruled OUT
- Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist
- Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist
- Will Harris (25) –five-phase specialist
- C.J. Moore (49) — Personal Protector (PP)
Teams final injury reports
- Lions’ injury designations — Kenny Golladay, Tracy Walker, and Jamal Agnew ruled OUT
- Update: Joe Dahl downgraded to OUT
- Vikings’ injury designations — 2 CB’s ruled OUT, another lands on IR
Injured reserve/PUP list
- LB Jarrad Davis (Reserve/COVID-19) must be medically cleared
- TE Hunter Bryant (IR) is eligible to return at any time
- JACK Julian Okwara (IR) is eligible to return after Week 9
- EDGE Trey Flowers (IR) is eligible to return after Week 11
- CB Darryl Roberts (IR) is eligible to return after Week 11