Detroit Lions Week 8 rookie report: Jeff Okudah to start again

As the season has progressed, the rookies of the Detroit Lions have seen their roles increase and the Lions are hosting the Indianapolis Colts this week with the hopes of coming out of this game with a winning record.

Here’s what to expect from the Lions’ rookies this week:

CB Jeff Okudah

With Desmond Trufant once again ruled out, Okudah will be the starter alongside Amani Oruwariye on the outside, with Justin Coleman — who was just activated from IR — starting in the slot.

The Colts’ passing game has been on the rise throughout the year, and with the return of their second-round pick Michael Pittman, the Lions cornerback group will have a tough assignment waiting for them.

The Colts have a stout run defense, which does not bode well for the rookie D’Andre Swift.

Indianapolis has allowed an average of just 88 rushing yards per game in 2020, with the lowest being a mere 28 yards. To make matters worse for Swift, they have only allowed about 30 receiving yards by running backs per game.

Swift, who is the most skilled receiver in the Lions backfield, will have to overcome a lot against Indianapolis and their Top-5 defense.

Jackson’s role as the starting left guard has been written in pen for most of the season, but injuries on the offensive line might change that up this week.

Left tackle Taylor Decker is listed as questionable for this game, and if he’s out, the Lions will have some reshuffling to do along the line. Decker’s absence would mean that either Tyrell Crosby or Halapoulivaati Vaitai would fill that role. That would mean that Jackson will potentially slide over to right guard and Joe Dahl or Oday Aboushi would fill in on the left side.

If Decker is good to go, expect Jackson to retain his role as the starting left guard.

Stenberg is still developing and has not appeared in a game yet this season. Even with the potential shakeup on the offensive line, he may still end up as an inactive.

WR Quintez Cephus

Cephus is the sixth receiver on this roster, and that isn’t expected to change anytime soon. The rookie will most likely be inactive for this matchup.

DL John Penisini

Penisini might be the most pleasant surprise of this rookie class.

The front office clearly has faith in the sixth-round rookie, as his snap counts have been on the rise from week to week. Against the Falcons last week, the rookie nose tackle was on the field for nearly half of all defensive snaps.

His stat line may not show it, but the rookie has been great against the run. He’ll have a real challenge going up against Quenton Nelson and the rest of the athletic Colts offensive line.

Indianapolis’ run game has been on the decline in recent weeks, so Penisini and the Lions defense have a big opportunity to make some plays.