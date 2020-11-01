Detroit Lions Week 8 inactives: Desmond Trufant OUT, Taylor Decker ACTIVE

The Detroit Lions have declared their Game Day inactives for their Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Lions elected to not elevate any players from the practice squad this week, meaning they enter today’s game with 53-players on their roster. Additionally, because they have kept eight offensive linemen on their active game-day roster, they are now eligible to expand their roster from 46- to 48-players — meaning they only need to declare five players inactive (instead of the traditional seven).

Here are those five players.

Lions inactives list

Trufant will miss another week with the lingering hamstring issue he suffered in Week 1. He tried to come back in Week 4 and reinjured it, so no surprise the Lions are taking it slow with his return this second go around. Amani Oruwariye, Jeff Okudah, and Justin Coleman — who was just activated from IR — are expected to start.

Blough should continue to be a weekly inactive as long as Matthew Stafford and Chase Daniel are healthy. The same can be said about Stenberg and the eight offensive linemen ahead of him on the depth chart.

The Lions have shifted to more three tight end sets of late, which has led to Cephus — the Lions sixth option at wide receiver — being a healthy scratch.

Ford will be missed on special teams but he is further down on the cornerback’s depth chart, thus him being inactive today.

Colts inactive list



