Detroit Lions Week 8: Comprehensive depth chart

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.

Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they take on the Indianapolis Colts Falcons in Week 8 of the 2020 season.

Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.

Quarterback

Running back

Third Down back

Kerryon Johnson (33)

D’Andre Swift (32)

Fullback

Wide receiver

Slot receiver

Danny Amendola (80)

Jamal Agnew (39)

Tight end

Expected starting offensive line

Starting OL if Decker can’t play

LT — Tyrell Crosby (65)

LG — Jonah Jackson (73) or Joe Dahl (66)

C — Frank Ragnow (77)

RG — Joe Dahl (66) or Jonah Jackson (73)

RT — Hal Vaitai (72)

Reserve offensive line

LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)

LG – Joe Dahl (66), Oday Aboushi (76), Logan Stenberg (61)

C – Joe Dahl (66), Jonah Jackson (73)

RG – Joe Dahl (66), Oday Aboushi (76), Logan Stenberg (61)

RT – Hal Vaitai (72), Matt Nelson (67)

Interior defensive line

Danny Shelton (71), NT

Nick Williams (97), DT

Da’Shawn Hand (93), Big DE, DT

John Penisini (91), NT

EDGE Rushers

Off-the-ball linebacker

Cornerback

Slot cornerback

Justin Coleman (27)

Darryl Roberts (29) — Questionable

Tony McRae (34)

Safety

Third-safety

Jayron Kearse (42)

Will Harris (25)

Kicking team

Matt Prater (5) — placekicker

Jack Fox (3) — punter, holder, kickoffs

Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper

Kick returns

Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner

Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner

Marvin Hall (17) — reserve kick returner

Kick coverage

Tony McRae (34) — gunner

Jamal Agnew (39) or Jayron Kearse (42) — gunner

Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist — Questionable

Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist

C.J. Moore (49) — Personal Protector (PP)

Teams final injury reports

Injured reserve/PUP list