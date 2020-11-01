Detroit Lions Week 8: Comprehensive depth chart

Erik Schlitt

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.

Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they take on the Indianapolis Colts Falcons in Week 8 of the 2020 season.

Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.

Quarterback

Running back

Third Down back

  • Kerryon Johnson (33)
  • D’Andre Swift (32)

Fullback

Wide receiver

Slot receiver

  • Danny Amendola (80)
  • Jamal Agnew (39)

Tight end

Expected starting offensive line

Starting OL if Decker can’t play

  • LT — Tyrell Crosby (65)
  • LG — Jonah Jackson (73) or Joe Dahl (66)
  • C — Frank Ragnow (77)
  • RG — Joe Dahl (66) or Jonah Jackson (73)
  • RT — Hal Vaitai (72)

Reserve offensive line

  • LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)
  • LG – Joe Dahl (66), Oday Aboushi (76), Logan Stenberg (61)
  • C – Joe Dahl (66), Jonah Jackson (73)
  • RG – Joe Dahl (66),  Oday Aboushi (76), Logan Stenberg (61)
  • RT – Hal Vaitai (72), Matt Nelson (67)

Interior defensive line

EDGE Rushers

Off-the-ball linebacker

Cornerback

Slot cornerback

  • Justin Coleman (27)
  • Darryl Roberts (29) — Questionable
  • Tony McRae (34)

Safety

Third-safety

  • Jayron Kearse (42)
  • Will Harris (25)

Kicking team

Kick returns

  • Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner
  • Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner
  • Marvin Hall (17) — reserve kick returner

Kick coverage

  • Tony McRae (34) — gunner
  • Jamal Agnew (39) or Jayron Kearse (42) — gunner
  • Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist — Questionable
  • Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist
  • C.J. Moore (49) — Personal Protector (PP)

Teams final injury reports

Injured reserve/PUP list