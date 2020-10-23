Detroit Lions Week 7 injury designations: Desmond Trufant ruled OUT, everyone else ready to go

The Detroit Lions (2-3) will take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-5) in Week 7 and both teams are entering the contest with a relatively healthy roster. The only Lions player listed with an injury designation this week is cornerback Desmond Trufant, who has been ruled OUT.
Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.
Injured reserve/PUP list
- RB Bo Scarbrough (IR) returned to practice last week
- CB Mike Ford (IR) returned to practice last week
- EDGE Austin Bryant (PUP) began practicing Wednesday
- CB Justin Coleman (IR) began practicing today
- TE Hunter Bryant (IR) is eligible to return after Week 8
- JACK Julian Okwara (IR) is eligible to return after Week 9
Ruled OUT
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Designation
|Desmond Trufant
|Hamstring
|No Practice
|No Practice
|No Practice
|OUT
Trufant was drafted by the Falcons in 2013 and started 97 games for them before being let go this offseason. He surely had this game circled on his calendar and has to be disappointed he will not be able to play but after two weeks of not being able to practice, his hamstring will once again keep him OUT.
Questionable
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Designation
|None
No players listed as questionable this week.
Not listed with an injury designation
|Player
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|Friday
|Designation
|Frank Ragnow
|Groin
|No Practice
|Limited Practice
|Full Practice
|No designation
|Joe Dahl
|Groin
|Full Practice
|Full Practice
|Full Practice
|No designation
|Trey Flowers
|Wrist
|No Practice
|Limited Practice
|Full Practice
|No designation
|Marvin Jones
|Knee
|No Practice
|Limited Practice
|Full Practice
|No designation
|Danny Amendola
|Foot
|Limited Practice
|Limited Practice
|Full Practice
|No designation
Dahl returned from injured reserve last weekend and saw a subdued role in last Sunday’s game, not finding the field until the third offensive series. After a week of full practices, he will be cleared to return to full duty, but it’s unclear if that means he will return to his starting role at left guard.
Ragnow, Flowers, and Jones all followed the same practice participation pattern this week, taking the day off on Wednesday, getting in a limited practice on Thursday, and a full practice on Friday. No injury designation means they are ready to go for Sunday and all should start.
Amendola saw two limited practices before getting a full workload on Sunday and he should also start without issue.