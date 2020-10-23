Detroit Lions Week 7 injury designations: Desmond Trufant ruled OUT, everyone else ready to go

The Detroit Lions (2-3) will take on the Atlanta Falcons (1-5) in Week 7 and both teams are entering the contest with a relatively healthy roster. The only Lions player listed with an injury designation this week is cornerback Desmond Trufant, who has been ruled OUT.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve/PUP list

Ruled OUT

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Desmond Trufant Hamstring No Practice No Practice No Practice OUT

Trufant was drafted by the Falcons in 2013 and started 97 games for them before being let go this offseason. He surely had this game circled on his calendar and has to be disappointed he will not be able to play but after two weeks of not being able to practice, his hamstring will once again keep him OUT.

Questionable

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation None

No players listed as questionable this week.

Not listed with an injury designation

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Frank Ragnow Groin No Practice Limited Practice Full Practice No designation Joe Dahl Groin Full Practice Full Practice Full Practice No designation Trey Flowers Wrist No Practice Limited Practice Full Practice No designation Marvin Jones Knee No Practice Limited Practice Full Practice No designation Danny Amendola Foot Limited Practice Limited Practice Full Practice No designation

Dahl returned from injured reserve last weekend and saw a subdued role in last Sunday’s game, not finding the field until the third offensive series. After a week of full practices, he will be cleared to return to full duty, but it’s unclear if that means he will return to his starting role at left guard.

Ragnow, Flowers, and Jones all followed the same practice participation pattern this week, taking the day off on Wednesday, getting in a limited practice on Thursday, and a full practice on Friday. No injury designation means they are ready to go for Sunday and all should start.

Amendola saw two limited practices before getting a full workload on Sunday and he should also start without issue.