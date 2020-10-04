Detroit Lions Week 4: Comprehensive depth chart

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.

Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they prepare to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2020 season.

Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.

Quarterback

Running back

Third Down back

D’Andre Swift (32)

Jamal Agnew (39) — gadget option

Fullback

Wide receiver

Slot receiver

Danny Amendola (80)

Jamal Agnew (39)

Tight end

Expected starting offensive line

Reserve offensive line

LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)

LG – Oday Aboushi (76), Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)

C – Jonah Jackson (73), Logan Stenberg (61)

RG – Oday Aboushi (76), Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)

RT – Hal Vaitai (72), Matt Nelson (67), Kenny Wiggins (79)

Interior defensive line

Danny Shelton (71), NT

Nick Williams (97), DT

Da’Shawn Hand (93), Big DE, DT — Questionable

— Questionable John Penisini (91), NT

EDGE Rushers

Off-the-ball linebacker

Cornerback

Slot cornerback

Darryl Roberts (29) — Questionable

Jeff Okudah (30)

Tony McRae (34)

Safety

Third-safety

Jayron Kearse (42)

Will Harris (25)

Miles Killebrew (35)

Kicking team

Matt Prater (5) — placekicker

Jack Fox (3)– punter, holder, kickoffs

Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper

Kick returns

Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner

Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner

Marvin Hall (17) –reserve kick returner

Kick coverage

Tony McRae (34) — gunner

Jamal Agnew (39) or Jayron Kearse (42) — gunner

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist

Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist

Elijah Lee (55) — five-phase specialist

Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist

Will Harris (25) — Personal Protector (PP)

Teams final injury reports

Lions’ injury designations — Christian Jones added, Questionable

Saints’ injury designations — 6 starters OUT, including Michael Thomas, Jared Cook, Andrus Peat, Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, and Marcus Davenport

Injured reserve/PUP list