Detroit Lions Week 4: Comprehensive depth chart

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.
Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they prepare to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2020 season.
Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.
Quarterback
- Matthew Stafford (9)
- Chase Daniel (4)
Running back
- Adrian Peterson (28)
- Kerryon Johnson (33)
- D’Andre Swift (32)
Third Down back
- D’Andre Swift (32)
- Jamal Agnew (39) — gadget option
Fullback
- Jason Cabinda (45)
Wide receiver
- Kenny Golladay (19)
- Marvin Jones Jr. (11)
- Danny Amendola (80)
- Quintez Cephus (87)
- Marvin Hall (17)
- Jamal Agnew (39)
Slot receiver
- Danny Amendola (80)
- Jamal Agnew (39)
Tight end
- T.J. Hockenson (88)
- Jesse James (83)
- Hunter Bryant (86) — Questionable
Expected starting offensive line
- LT — Taylor Decker (68)
- LG — Jonah Jackson (73)
- C — Frank Ragnow (77)
- RG — Hal Vaitai (72)
- RT — Tyrell Crosby (65)
Reserve offensive line
- LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)
- LG – Oday Aboushi (76), Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)
- C – Jonah Jackson (73), Logan Stenberg (61)
- RG – Oday Aboushi (76), Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)
- RT – Hal Vaitai (72), Matt Nelson (67), Kenny Wiggins (79)
Interior defensive line
- Danny Shelton (71), NT
- Nick Williams (97), DT
- Da’Shawn Hand (93), Big DE, DT — Questionable
- John Penisini (91), NT
EDGE Rushers
- Trey Flowers (90) — DDE, 3T
- Romeo Okwara (95) — DDE, 3T, JACK
- Julian Okwara (99) — JACK
Off-the-ball linebacker
- Jamie Collins (58), WILL, JACK, MIKE
- Jahlani Tavai (51), MIKE, WILL, JACK
- Christian Jones (52), JACK, WILL — Questionable
- Jarrad Davis (40), MIKE, WILL
- Reggie Ragland (59), WILL, JACK, MIKE
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), MIKE, WILL
- Elijah Lee (55), WILL, MIKE
- Miles Killebrew (35), WILL, HANG
Cornerback
- Desmond Trufant (23) — Questionable
- Amani Oruwariye (24)
- Jeff Okudah (30)
- Darryl Roberts (29) — Questionable
- Tony McRae (34)
- Chris Jones (41)
Slot cornerback
- Darryl Roberts (29) — Questionable
- Jeff Okudah (30)
- Tony McRae (34)
Safety
- Duron Harmon (26), Single-high, Slot, JOKER
- Tracy Walker (21), JOKER, Single-high, Slot
- Will Harris (25), Slot, JOKER
- Jayron Kearse (42), Slot, JOKER — returned from suspension
- C.J. Moore (49), Single-high, Slot — Ruled OUT
- Miles Killebrew (35), Slot, JOKER
Third-safety
- Jayron Kearse (42)
- Will Harris (25)
- Miles Killebrew (35)
Kicking team
- Matt Prater (5) — placekicker
- Jack Fox (3)– punter, holder, kickoffs
- Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper
Kick returns
- Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner
- Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner
- Marvin Hall (17) –reserve kick returner
Kick coverage
- Tony McRae (34) — gunner
- Jamal Agnew (39) or Jayron Kearse (42) — gunner
- Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist
- Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist
- Elijah Lee (55) — five-phase specialist
- Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist
- Will Harris (25) — Personal Protector (PP)
Teams final injury reports
- Lions’ injury designations — Christian Jones added, Questionable
- Saints’ injury designations — 6 starters OUT, including Michael Thomas, Jared Cook, Andrus Peat, Marshon Lattimore, Janoris Jenkins, and Marcus Davenport
Injured reserve/PUP list
- RB Bo Scarbrough —eligible to return at any time
- CB Mike Ford — eligible to return at any time
- CB Justin Coleman — eligible to return in Week 5
- LG Joe Dahl — eligible to return in Week 5
- EDGE Austin Bryant (PUP) — eligible to return in Week 7