Detroit Lions Week 3: Comprehensive depth chart

Erik Schlitt

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.

Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they travel to Arizona to take on the Cardinals in Week 3 of the 2020 season.

Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.

Quarterback

Running back

Third Down back

  • D’Andre Swift (32)
  • Ty Johnson (31)
  • Jamal Agnew (39) — gadget option

Fullback

Wide receiver

Slot receiver

  • Danny Amendola (80)
  • Jamal Agnew (39)

Tight end

Expected starting offensive line

Reserve offensive line

  • LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)
  • LG – Kenny Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)
  • C – Jonah Jackson (73), Logan Stenberg (61)
  • RG – Kenny Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)
  • RT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67), Kenny Wiggins (79)

Interior defensive line

EDGE Rushers

Off-the-ball linebacker

Cornerback

Slot cornerback

  • Darryl Roberts (29)
  • Tony McRae (34)

Safety

  • Duron Harmon (26), Single-high, Slot, JOKER
  • Will Harris (25), Slot, JOKER
  • Tracy Walker (21), JOKER, Single-high, Slot
  • C.J. Moore (49), Single-high, Slot — Questionable
  • Miles Killebrew (35), Slot, JOKER

Third-safety

  • Tracy Walker (21)
  • Miles Killebrew (35)

Kicking team

Kick returns

  • Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner
  • Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner
  • Marvin Hall (17) –reserve kick returner

Kick coverage

  • Tony McRae (34) — gunner
  • Darryl Roberts (29) — gunner
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist
  • Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist
  • Elijah Lee (55) — five-phase specialist
  • Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist
  • Will Harris (25) — Personal Protector (PP)

Teams final injury reports

Injured reserve/PUP list