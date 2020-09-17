Detroit Lions Week 2 Thursday injury report:

On Thursday, the Detroit Lions held their second practice of the week as they prepare to take on the Green Bay Packers in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

The Lions saw some health improvement from corner Darryl Roberts, while left guard Joe Dahl showed up as limited after not being listed on yesterday’s report.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ Thursday injury report, with the changes from yesterday listed in bold.

Injured reserve

CB Justin Coleman was placed in IR Tuesday

No practice on Thursday

Wednesday Thursday WR Kenny Golladay Hamstring No Practice No Practice TE Hunter Bryant Hamstring No Practice No Practice RT Hal Vaitai Foot No Practice No Practice CB Desmond Trufant Hamstring No Practice No Practice

Two practices in and it’s not looking good for any of these four players. Lions fans can still hold out hope for Trufant after the Tom Pelissero report from earlier in the week, suggesting Trufant avoided serious injury and could possibly play this weekend.

Limited participants

Wednesday Thursday FB Jason Cabinda Ankle Limited Practice Limited Practice LG Joe Dahl Groin Not Listed Limited Practice DT Nick Williams Shoulder Limited Practice Limited Practice CB Darryl Roberts Calf No Practice Limited Practice S C.J. Moore Hamstring Limited Practice Limited Practice

A bit of good and bad in this section, as Roberts’ being upgraded to limited is a huge boost for the secondary, while Dahl being added to this list is mildly concerning. A mid-week injury is typically bad news — it cost Jeff Okudah last week’s game — so keeping an eye on Friday’s report is a must for Dahl. If he can’t go, Oday Aboushi would be the next man up at left guard.

Full Participants

Wednesday Thursday CB Jeff Okudah Hamstring Full Practice Full Practice

Two straight days of being a full participant is great news for the rookie. If Trufant can’t play, expect Okudah to start opposite Amani Oruwariye, and hopefully, Roberts will be ready to take over in the slot.