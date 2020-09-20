Detroit Lions Week 2: Comprehensive depth chart

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.

Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.

Quarterback

Running back

Third Down back

D’Andre Swift (32)

Ty Johnson (31)

Jamal Agnew (39) — gadget option

Fullback

Wide receiver

Slot receiver

Danny Amendola (80)

Jamal Agnew (39)

Tight end

Expected starting offensive line

Reserve offensive line

Note: OL Kenny Wiggins (79) was signed to the active roster

LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)

LG – Kenny Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)

C – Jonah Jackson (73), Logan Stenberg (61)

RG – Kenny Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)

RT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67), Kenny Wiggins (79)

Interior defensive line

EDGE Rushers

Off-the-ball linebacker

Cornerback

Slot cornerback

Darryl Roberts (29) — Questionable

Tony McRae (34)

Safety

Duron Harmon (26), Single-high , Slot, JOKER

, Slot, JOKER Tracy Walker (21), JOKER , Single-high, Slot

, Single-high, Slot Will Harris (25), Slot, JOKER

C.J. Moore (49), Single-high, Slot — Questionable

Miles Killebrew (35), Slot, JOKER

Third-safety

Will Harris (25)

Miles Killebrew (35)

Kicking team

Matt Prater (5) — placekicker

Jack Fox (3)– punter, holder, kickoffs

Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper

Kick returns

Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner

Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner

Marvin Hall (17) –reserve kick returner

Kick coverage

Tony McRae — gunner

Dee Virgin — gunnner

Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist

Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist

Elijah Lee (55) — five-phase specialist

Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist

Will Harris (25) — Personal Protector (PP)

Teams final injury reports