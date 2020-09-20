Detroit Lions Week 2: Comprehensive depth chart

Erik Schlitt

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.

Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers in Week 2 of the 2020 season.

Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.

Quarterback

Running back

Third Down back

  • D’Andre Swift (32)
  • Ty Johnson (31)
  • Jamal Agnew (39) — gadget option

Fullback

Wide receiver

Slot receiver

  • Danny Amendola (80)
  • Jamal Agnew (39)

Tight end

Expected starting offensive line

Reserve offensive line

  • Note: OL Kenny Wiggins (79) was signed to the active roster
  • LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)
  • LG – Kenny Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)
  • C – Jonah Jackson (73), Logan Stenberg (61)
  • RG – Kenny Wiggins (79), Logan Stenberg (61)
  • RT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67), Kenny Wiggins (79)

Interior defensive line

EDGE Rushers

Off-the-ball linebacker

Cornerback

Slot cornerback

Safety

  • Duron Harmon (26), Single-high, Slot, JOKER
  • Tracy Walker (21), JOKER, Single-high, Slot
  • Will Harris (25), Slot, JOKER
  • C.J. Moore (49), Single-high, Slot — Questionable
  • Miles Killebrew (35), Slot, JOKER

Third-safety

  • Will Harris (25)
  • Miles Killebrew (35)

Kicking team

  • Matt Prater (5) — placekicker
  • Jack Fox (3)– punter, holder, kickoffs
  • Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper

Kick returns

  • Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner
  • Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner
  • Marvin Hall (17) –reserve kick returner

Kick coverage

  • Tony McRae —  gunner
  • Dee Virgin — gunnner
  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist
  • Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist
  • Elijah Lee (55) — five-phase specialist
  • Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist
  • Will Harris (25) — Personal Protector (PP)

Teams final injury reports