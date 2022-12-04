Detroit Lions Week 13 Players of the Game

The Detroit Lions dominated in all three phases of the game as they managed to post an impressive 40-14 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In what feels like the best Lions team win in a long time, there are almost too many players that could be candidates for the players of the game. Nevertheless, credit has to be given where credit is due, and three Lions players are worthy of being crowned the players of the game.

Offense: QB Jared Goff

While Goff’s career as a Detroit Lion hasn’t been spectacular, his performance over the past few weeks has been the reason the offense is doing as well as it has been.

Goff finished his fourth-straight game without turning the ball over while putting up yet another impressive game in the air. He completed 31-of-41 passes for 340 yards and two touchdowns against Jacksonville.

While Goff fully deserves all of the credit for his successes, it’s hard not to look at the fact that he has a full array of reliable offensive weapons at his disposal. As the Lions begin to ease in rookie Jameson Williams, Goff will have another talented receiver to work with moving forward.

Defense: LB Alex Anzalone

Put the pitchforks down, wipe the confused look off your faces, and hear me out.

There were lots of guys who put up fantastic defensive performances today. Rookies James Houston and Aidan Hutchinson excelled at rushing the passer and each logged sacks. Kerby Joseph led the team in tackles. DeShon Elliott forced a fumble. Jeff Okudah locked down receivers all game. Even John Cominksy put a lot of pressure on Jacksonville’s defense and tipped a pass.

Anzalone takes the mantle as defensive player of the game for one reason: he was consistent.

Story continues

He opened the day by recovering the aforementioned fumble forced by Elliott, which brought the Lions offense to score on their first drive of the game.

He continued through the day playing excellent coverage against the pass and making big plays against the run.

His best play of the game came late in the day on a screen pass to running back Travis Etienne. Anzalone, in man coverage, strafed across the defensive line on the snap and met Etienne deep in the backfield for a tackle for loss.

Anzalone, a captain for the defense, put up five total tackles, one for a loss, while also recovering a fumble. While he has had quite the up-and-down season with the Lions, he showed up against Jacksonville and made the plays that mattered.

Special teams: K Michael Badgley

It’s not often that a kicker single-handedly scores more points that the opposing team.

Badgley, in his seventh game as a Lion, was perfect on his four field goal attempts as well as on his four extra point kicks.

"I've got a lot of faith in him." -Dan Campbell on Michael Badgley pic.twitter.com/nWRE6NFxMV — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 4, 2022

Three of his field goals were from over 40 yards away – a distance he’s generally struggled at throughout his career. His longest field goal was 47 yards against the Jaguars,

While his special teams heroics weren’t needed to secure the victory, they were more than necessary for giving the Lions some security in their lead over Jacksonville.

The Lions have faced some woes in the kicking game throughout the past two seasons, but Badgley has helped ease some of that stress and give some optimism that he can be the kicker here for many seasons to come.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire