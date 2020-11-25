Detroit Lions Week 12 injury designations: Kenny Golladay OUT, D’Andre Swift Questionable

Erik Schlitt
·4 min read

The Detroit Lions (4-6) have declared the injury designations for their Week 12 Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Houston Texans (3-7), and six players have been ruled out including starting wide receivers Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve

Vaitai was added to injured reserve earlier today and he will be unable to play until after Week 14 at the earliest. As we have seen with the players listed above, eligibility does not necessarily mean a player will return on time.

Ruled OUT

Player

Injury

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Designation

Kenny Golladay

Hip

Limited Practice*

No Practice*

No Practice

OUT

Danny Amendola

Hip

No Practice*

Limited Practice*

No Practice

OUT

Da’Shawn Hand

Groin

No Practice*

No Practice*

No Practice

OUT

Austin Bryant

Thigh

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice

OUT

Jeff Okudah

Shoulder

No Practice*

No Practice*

No Practice

OUT

Mike Ford

Concussion

No Practice*

No Practice*

No Practice

OUT

*estimate

Golladay’s contract season is beginning to look like a lost one, as he is inactive yet again, making this his sixth game missed on the season — he has only partially played in five.

Golladay isn’t the only starting receiver out as Amendola will miss his second week in a row. Based on last week’s depth chart, Marvin Hall will likely take on Golladay’s starting role, while Jamal Agnew will rep in Amendola’s place. This also further explains the move to add Mohamad Sanu to the active roster earlier today.

Hand and Bryant will also be missing their second consecutive game, and practice squad defensive tackle Albert Huggins has been elevated to the active roster to give back end depth.

Dee Virgin was also elevated to the active roster. He will give the Lions depth at corner and will almost assuredly take over Ford’s starting gunner position. With Ford and Oruwariye OUT, the Lions only have four cornerbacks available on the active roster this week: Desmond Trufant, Justin Coleman, Amani Oruwariye (who is injured and listed as questionable), and Virgin.

Questionable

Player

Injury

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Designation

D’Andre Swift

Concussion

No Practice*

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice

Questionable

Reggie Ragland

Ankle

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice

Questionable

Amani Oruwariye

Back

Not Listed

Not Listed

Limited Practice

Questionable

*estimate

Swift has now completed one non-contact and one practice with contact and will just need to receive medical clearance from an independent doctor outside of Allen Park in order to be cleared of his concussion. If he passes this final stage of the league’s protocol, he would be available to play on Thursday.

Ragland has been limited all week after injuring his ankle last Sunday, but signs point towards him being available as well.

Oruwariye being added to the injury report the day before a game is not ideal. It’s unclear if he injured his back today or earlier in the week, but the fact that he is listed as Questionable instead of OUT is a positive sign. He looks like he may be headed for a game-time decision tomorrow.

No injury designation

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

Matthew Stafford

Thumb

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice*

Full Practice

No designation

Marvin Hall

Toe

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice*

Full Practice

No designation

T.J. Hockenson

Toe

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice*

Full Practice

No designation

Jonah Jackson

Knee

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice*

Full Practice

No designation

Jarrad Davis

Knee

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice

No designation

Christian Jones

Knee

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice*

Limited Practice

No designation

Will Harris

Groin

Limited Practice*

Full Practice*

Full Practice

No designation

*estimate

Five starters have been upgraded from a limited to full practice today and no name among them is bigger than quarterback Matthew Stafford. He, along with coaches, have insisted Stafford has not been impeded by his injured thumb and a full practice backs this up.

Latest Stories