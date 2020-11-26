Detroit Lions Week 12: Comprehensive depth chart for Thanksgiving Day

In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.

Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they take on the Houston Texans in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day.

Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.

Quarterback

  • Matthew Stafford (9) — No injury designation

  • Chase Daniel (4)

  • David Blough (10)

Running back

  • D’Andre Swift (32) — Questionable

  • Adrian Peterson (28)

  • Kerryon Johnson (33)

  • Jonathan Williams (41)

Third Down back

  • Kerryon Johnson (33)

  • D’Andre Swift (32)

  • Jamal Agnew (39)

Fullback

  • Jason Cabinda (45)

Wide receiver

Slot receiver

  • Jamal Agnew (39)

  • Quintez Cephus (87)

Tight end

  • T.J. Hockenson (88) — No injury designation

  • Jesse James (83)

  • Isaac Nauta (89)

Expected starting offensive line

Reserve offensive line

  • LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)

  • LG – Joe Dahl (66), Logan Stenberg (61)

  • C – Joe Dahl (66), Jonah Jackson (73)

  • RG – Joe Dahl (66), Logan Stenberg (61)

  • RT – Matt Nelson (67)

Interior defensive line

EDGE Rushers

  • Romeo Okwara (95), DDE, 3T, JACK

  • Everson Griffen (98), DDE, 3T

  • Austin Bryant (94), JACK, DDE — Ruled OUT

Off-the-ball linebacker

  • Jamie Collins (58), MIKE, WILL, JACK

  • Reggie Ragland (59), WILL, JACK, MIKE Questionable

  • Christian Jones (52), JACK, WILL — No injury designation

  • Jahlani Tavai (51), WILL, JACK, MIKE

  • Jarrad Davis (40), MIKE, WILL, JACK — No injury designation

  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), MIKE, WILL

  • Miles Killebrew (35), Hang

Cornerback

Slot cornerback

  • Justin Coleman (27)

  • Dee Virgin (36)

Safety

  • Duron Harmon (26), Single-high, JOKER

  • Jayron Kearse (42), JOKER

  • Tracy Walker (21), JOKER, Single-high

  • Will Harris (25), JOKER, Single-high — No injury designation

  • C.J. Moore (49), Single-high

  • Miles Killebrew (35), JOKER

Third-safety

  • Tracy Walker (21)

  • Will Harris (25)

  • C.J. Moore (49)

Kicking team

  • Matt Prater (5) — placekicker

  • Jack Fox (3) — punter, holder, kickoffs

  • Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper

Kick returns

  • Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner

  • Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner — Ruled OUT

  • Marvin Hall (17) — reserve kick returner

Kick coverage

  • Dee Virgin (36) — gunner

  • Jamal Agnew (39) — gunner

  • Tracy Walker (21) — reserve gunner

  • Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist

  • Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist

  • Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist

  • Will Harris (25) –five-phase specialist

  • C.J. Moore (49) — Personal Protector (PP)

Teams final injury reports

Injured reserve/PUP list

