Detroit Lions Week 12: Comprehensive depth chart for Thanksgiving Day
In this comprehensive look at the Detroit Lions roster, we will be examining not only the positional depth chart but also looking at who coaches will turn to in specific situations, including who will step up in case of injury.
Here’s a look at the Lions depth chart as they take on the Houston Texans in Week 12 on Thanksgiving Day.
Note: Starters will be listed in BOLD and you will see some players listed more than once as they have multiple roles.
Quarterback
Matthew Stafford (9) — No injury designation
Chase Daniel (4)
David Blough (10)
Running back
D’Andre Swift (32) — Questionable
Adrian Peterson (28)
Kerryon Johnson (33)
Jonathan Williams (41)
Third Down back
Kerryon Johnson (33)
D’Andre Swift (32)
Jamal Agnew (39)
Fullback
Jason Cabinda (45)
Wide receiver
Kenny Golladay (19) — Ruled OUT
Marvin Jones Jr. (11)
Danny Amendola (80) — Ruled OUT
Marvin Hall (17) — No injury designation
Jamal Agnew (39)
Quintez Cephus (87)
Mohamad Sanu (12) — signed to the active roster yesterday
Slot receiver
Jamal Agnew (39)
Quintez Cephus (87)
Tight end
T.J. Hockenson (88) — No injury designation
Jesse James (83)
Isaac Nauta (89)
Expected starting offensive line
LT — Taylor Decker (68)
LG — Jonah Jackson (73) — No injury designation
C — Frank Ragnow (77)
RG — Oday Aboushi (73)
RT — Tyrell Crosby (65)
Reserve offensive line
LT – Tyrell Crosby (65), Matt Nelson (67)
LG – Joe Dahl (66), Logan Stenberg (61)
C – Joe Dahl (66), Jonah Jackson (73)
RG – Joe Dahl (66), Logan Stenberg (61)
RT – Matt Nelson (67)
Interior defensive line
Danny Shelton (71), NT, 3T
Nick Williams (97), DT
Da’Shawn Hand (93), Big DE, DT — Ruled OUT
John Penisini (91), NT
Albert Huggins (64), DT — elevated for today’s game
EDGE Rushers
Romeo Okwara (95), DDE, 3T, JACK
Everson Griffen (98), DDE, 3T
Austin Bryant (94), JACK, DDE — Ruled OUT
Off-the-ball linebacker
Jamie Collins (58), MIKE, WILL, JACK
Reggie Ragland (59), WILL, JACK, MIKE — Questionable
Christian Jones (52), JACK, WILL — No injury designation
Jahlani Tavai (51), WILL, JACK, MIKE
Jarrad Davis (40), MIKE, WILL, JACK — No injury designation
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44), MIKE, WILL
Miles Killebrew (35), Hang
Cornerback
Desmond Trufant (23)
Amani Oruwariye (24) — Questionable
Justin Coleman (27)
Jeff Okudah (30) — Ruled OUT
Mike Ford (38) — Ruled OUT
Dee Virgin (36) — elevated for today’s game
Slot cornerback
Justin Coleman (27)
Dee Virgin (36)
Safety
Duron Harmon (26), Single-high, JOKER
Jayron Kearse (42), JOKER
Tracy Walker (21), JOKER, Single-high
Will Harris (25), JOKER, Single-high — No injury designation
C.J. Moore (49), Single-high
Miles Killebrew (35), JOKER
Third-safety
Tracy Walker (21)
Will Harris (25)
C.J. Moore (49)
Kicking team
Matt Prater (5) — placekicker
Jack Fox (3) — punter, holder, kickoffs
Don Muhlbach (48) — long snapper
Kick returns
Jamal Agnew (39) — kick returner and punt returner
Danny Amendola (80) — reserve punt returner — Ruled OUT
Marvin Hall (17) — reserve kick returner
Kick coverage
Dee Virgin (36) — gunner
Jamal Agnew (39) — gunner
Tracy Walker (21) — reserve gunner
Miles Killebrew (35) — five-phase specialist
Jalen Reeves-Maybin (44) — five-phase specialist
Jason Cabinda (53) — five-phase specialist
Will Harris (25) –five-phase specialist
C.J. Moore (49) — Personal Protector (PP)
Teams final injury reports
Lions’ injury designations — Kenny Golladay among 6 ruled OUT
Texans’ injury designations — WRs Randall Cobb, Kenny Stills ruled OUT
INACTIVES
Injured reserve/PUP list
TE Hunter Bryant (IR) has begun practicing
JACK Julian Okwara (IR) is eligible to return at any time
EDGE Trey Flowers (IR) is eligible to return at any time
CB Darryl Roberts (IR) is eligible to return at any time
OL Hal Vaitai (IR) is eligible to return after Week 14