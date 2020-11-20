Detroit Lions Week 11 injury designations: D’Andre Swift, Kenny Golladay ruled OUT

The Detroit Lions (4-5) have declared their injury designations ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (3-7) and they will be without offensive starters D’Andre Swift (running back), Kenny Golladay (wide receiver), and Danny Amendola (slot receiver).

Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve

Ruled OUT

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

D’Andre Swift

Concussion

Not listed

No Practice

No Practice

OUT

Kenny Golladay

Hip

Limited Practice

No Practice

No Practice

OUT

Danny Amendola

Hip

No Practice

No Practice

No Practice

OUT

Coach Matt Patricia gave no clear answers surrounding Swift’s mid-week injury at his Friday press conference, but based on the league’s concussion rules, it was pretty clear Swift was not going to be able to clear the protocols required to play this week. Running backs coach Kyle Caskey said that Adrian Peterson will get the start on Sunday, and Kerryon Johnson will fill the Swift role “as much as possible”. Jonathan Williams should see his first action of the season as a third option.

Golladay got some practice time in on Wednesday, and even tested himself on Thursday, but the Lions are taking it slow with him, likely hoping to get him back for Thanksgiving. Losing Golladay makes things challenging for the wide receiver group, but also losing Amendola makes things even harder.

With Marvin Jones the only starting wide receiver available, Marvin Hall, Quinte Cephus, and Jamal Agnew will all see their snaps increase regardless of who technically starts. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Mohamad Sanu elevated from the practice squad to give the group depth.

Questionable

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

Matthew Stafford

Thumb

No Practice

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Questionable

Hal Vaitai

Foot

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Questionable

Da’Shawn Hand

Groin

Not Listed

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Questionable

Austin Bryant

Thigh

No Practice

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Questionable

Jarrad Davis

Knee

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Questionable

Will Harris

Groin

Not Listed

Not Listed

Limited Practice

Questionable

Stafford missed practice on Wednesday, got in two limited practices on Thursday and Friday, was able to escape without any setbacks, and despite being listed as questionable, is expected to start on Sunday.

Vaitai missed last week after re-injuring his foot the week prior, and while a week of limited practices is encouraging, the fact he did not get in a full practice leaves the doubt door open.

Davis, like Vaitai, is coming off a missed game, and while limited is good, there are still some concerns.

Hand, Bryant, and Harris all suffered mid-week injuries so they are likely headed to a Saturday evaluation before the team travels. If they’re not downgraded then, expect them to be available on Sunday.

No Injury Designation

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

Marvin Jones

Knee

No Practice

Limited Practice

Full Practice

No Designation

Jamal Agnew

Ribs

Full Practice

Full Practice

Full Practice

No Designation

T.J. Hockenson

Toe

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Full Practice

No Designation

Nick Williams

Shoulder

Limited Practice

Full Practice

Full Practice

No Designation

Christian Jones

Knee

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

No Designation

Jayron Kearse

Ankle

Not Listed

Limited Practice

Full Practice

No Designation

Marvin Jones, Hockenson, and Kearse were all upgraded to full practices on Friday and do not carry an injury designation into this game.

