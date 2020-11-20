Detroit Lions Week 11 injury designations: D’Andre Swift, Kenny Golladay ruled OUT
The Detroit Lions (4-5) have declared their injury designations ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers (3-7) and they will be without offensive starters D’Andre Swift (running back), Kenny Golladay (wide receiver), and Danny Amendola (slot receiver).
Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.
Injured reserve
TE Hunter Bryant (IR) has begun practicing
JACK Julian Okwara (IR) is eligible to return at any time
EDGE Trey Flowers (IR) is eligible to return after Week 11
CB Darryl Roberts (IR) is eligible to return after Week 11
Ruled OUT
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
D’Andre Swift
Concussion
Not listed
No Practice
No Practice
OUT
Kenny Golladay
Hip
Limited Practice
No Practice
No Practice
OUT
Danny Amendola
Hip
No Practice
No Practice
No Practice
OUT
Coach Matt Patricia gave no clear answers surrounding Swift’s mid-week injury at his Friday press conference, but based on the league’s concussion rules, it was pretty clear Swift was not going to be able to clear the protocols required to play this week. Running backs coach Kyle Caskey said that Adrian Peterson will get the start on Sunday, and Kerryon Johnson will fill the Swift role “as much as possible”. Jonathan Williams should see his first action of the season as a third option.
Golladay got some practice time in on Wednesday, and even tested himself on Thursday, but the Lions are taking it slow with him, likely hoping to get him back for Thanksgiving. Losing Golladay makes things challenging for the wide receiver group, but also losing Amendola makes things even harder.
With Marvin Jones the only starting wide receiver available, Marvin Hall, Quinte Cephus, and Jamal Agnew will all see their snaps increase regardless of who technically starts. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Mohamad Sanu elevated from the practice squad to give the group depth.
Questionable
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
Matthew Stafford
Thumb
No Practice
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Hal Vaitai
Foot
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Da’Shawn Hand
Groin
Not Listed
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Austin Bryant
Thigh
No Practice
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Jarrad Davis
Knee
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Will Harris
Groin
Not Listed
Not Listed
Limited Practice
Questionable
Stafford missed practice on Wednesday, got in two limited practices on Thursday and Friday, was able to escape without any setbacks, and despite being listed as questionable, is expected to start on Sunday.
On the Matthew Stafford front, Lions QBs coach Sean Ryan said he does not consider Stafford limited by his thumb injury and there's nothing that he needs to see Stafford do still that he was not able to do in practice this week.
— Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 20, 2020
Vaitai missed last week after re-injuring his foot the week prior, and while a week of limited practices is encouraging, the fact he did not get in a full practice leaves the doubt door open.
Davis, like Vaitai, is coming off a missed game, and while limited is good, there are still some concerns.
Hand, Bryant, and Harris all suffered mid-week injuries so they are likely headed to a Saturday evaluation before the team travels. If they’re not downgraded then, expect them to be available on Sunday.
No Injury Designation
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
Marvin Jones
Knee
No Practice
Limited Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Jamal Agnew
Ribs
Full Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
T.J. Hockenson
Toe
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Nick Williams
Shoulder
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Christian Jones
Knee
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
No Designation
Jayron Kearse
Ankle
Not Listed
Limited Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Marvin Jones, Hockenson, and Kearse were all upgraded to full practices on Friday and do not carry an injury designation into this game.