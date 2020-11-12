Detroit Lions Week 10 injury report: T.J. Hockenson, Jarrad Davis miss practice on Thursday

Examining the Detroit Lions (3-5) Thursday injury report for Week 10 as they prepare to take on the Washington Football Team (2-6). Overall the team’s health improved significantly since yesterday, except for the fact that T.J. Hockenson and Jarrad Davis were added.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve

No Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Kenny Golladay Hip No Practice No Practice T.J. Hockenson Toe Not Listed No Practice

Hockenson being added to the injury report after practicing in full on Wednesday indicates this is a recent injury, with the severity unknown at this time. Mid-week additions are typically bad news for Sunday — which would make matters even worse for the Lions, as they are expected to also be missing Golladay — but we won’t know how significant this is until tomorrow.

Limited practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Jamal Agnew Ribs Limited Practice Limited Practice Hal Vaitai Foot No Practice Limited Practice Joe Dahl Back Limited Practice Limited Practice Nick Williams Shoulder No Practice Limited Practice Jarrad Davis Knee Not Listed Limited Practice Christian Jones Knee Limited Practice Limited Practice Jayron Kearse Ankle Limited Practice Limited Practice

Davis, like Hockenson, moving from a full practice to a limited practice indicates he was injured in practice this week, and like Hockenson his status for Sunday is in question. With Davis being limited today, it either means he was injured on Wednesday and is getting rest today, or he was injured today and couldn’t finish practice — the latter of which would be worse.

Vaitai and Williams were upgraded from no practice on Wednesday to limited on Thursday, pointing to them seeing improvement in their injuries or that they are not as significant as originally anticipated.

Agnew, Dahl, Jones, and Kearse have got in back-to-back limited practices, which is encouraging, especially for Agnew and Dahl who missed last week’s game.

Full Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Matthew Stafford Neck Full Practice Full Practice Tyrell Crosby Ankle Limited Practice Full Practice Everson Griffen Non-injury No Practice Full Practice Danny Shelton Chest Limited Practice Full Practice Jeff Okudah Ankle/Groin Limited Practice Full Practice Mike Ford Hip Limited Practice Full Practice Tracy Walker Foot Limited Practice Full Practice

Of the original 14 players listed on this week’s injury report, half of them are already getting in full practices. That’s a good sign for this team’s overall health, especially considering five of them are starters.

Washington Report