Detroit Lions Week 10 injury report: T.J. Hockenson, Jarrad Davis miss practice on Thursday
Examining the Detroit Lions (3-5) Thursday injury report for Week 10 as they prepare to take on the Washington Football Team (2-6). Overall the team’s health improved significantly since yesterday, except for the fact that T.J. Hockenson and Jarrad Davis were added.
Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.
Injured reserve
TE Hunter Bryant (IR) has begun practicing
JACK Julian Okwara (IR) is eligible to return at any time
EDGE Trey Flowers (IR) is eligible to return after Week 11
CB Darryl Roberts (IR) is eligible to return after Week 11
CB Tony McRae (IR) was placed on season-ending IR
No Practice
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
Kenny Golladay
Hip
No Practice
No Practice
T.J. Hockenson
Toe
Not Listed
No Practice
Hockenson being added to the injury report after practicing in full on Wednesday indicates this is a recent injury, with the severity unknown at this time. Mid-week additions are typically bad news for Sunday — which would make matters even worse for the Lions, as they are expected to also be missing Golladay — but we won’t know how significant this is until tomorrow.
Limited practice
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
Jamal Agnew
Ribs
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Hal Vaitai
Foot
No Practice
Limited Practice
Joe Dahl
Back
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Nick Williams
Shoulder
No Practice
Limited Practice
Jarrad Davis
Knee
Not Listed
Limited Practice
Christian Jones
Knee
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Jayron Kearse
Ankle
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Davis, like Hockenson, moving from a full practice to a limited practice indicates he was injured in practice this week, and like Hockenson his status for Sunday is in question. With Davis being limited today, it either means he was injured on Wednesday and is getting rest today, or he was injured today and couldn’t finish practice — the latter of which would be worse.
Vaitai and Williams were upgraded from no practice on Wednesday to limited on Thursday, pointing to them seeing improvement in their injuries or that they are not as significant as originally anticipated.
Agnew, Dahl, Jones, and Kearse have got in back-to-back limited practices, which is encouraging, especially for Agnew and Dahl who missed last week’s game.
Full Practice
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
Matthew Stafford
Neck
Full Practice
Full Practice
Tyrell Crosby
Ankle
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Everson Griffen
Non-injury
No Practice
Full Practice
Danny Shelton
Chest
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Jeff Okudah
Ankle/Groin
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Mike Ford
Hip
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Tracy Walker
Foot
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Of the original 14 players listed on this week’s injury report, half of them are already getting in full practices. That’s a good sign for this team’s overall health, especially considering five of them are starters.
Washington Report
Washington is in the bubble for practice again today. From PR:
Not there:
QB Kyle Allen (ankle)
LT Geron Christian (knee)
Individual drills (progress bc DNP yesterday):
WR Dontrelle Inman (hamstring)
RB Antonio Gibson (shoulder)
There but not participating:
LB Thomas Davis
— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) November 12, 2020