The Masters:

Masters leaderboard: Paul Casey has lead, Tiger in hunt, players still on course

Detroit Lions Week 10 injury report: T.J. Hockenson, Jarrad Davis miss practice on Thursday

Erik Schlitt
·3 min read

Examining the Detroit Lions (3-5) Thursday injury report for Week 10 as they prepare to take on the Washington Football Team (2-6). Overall the team’s health improved significantly since yesterday, except for the fact that T.J. Hockenson and Jarrad Davis were added.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve

No Practice

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

Kenny Golladay

Hip

No Practice

No Practice

T.J. Hockenson

Toe

Not Listed

No Practice

Hockenson being added to the injury report after practicing in full on Wednesday indicates this is a recent injury, with the severity unknown at this time. Mid-week additions are typically bad news for Sunday — which would make matters even worse for the Lions, as they are expected to also be missing Golladay — but we won’t know how significant this is until tomorrow.

Limited practice

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

Jamal Agnew

Ribs

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Hal Vaitai

Foot

No Practice

Limited Practice

Joe Dahl

Back

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Nick Williams

Shoulder

No Practice

Limited Practice

Jarrad Davis

Knee

Not Listed

Limited Practice

Christian Jones

Knee

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Jayron Kearse

Ankle

Limited Practice

Limited Practice

Davis, like Hockenson, moving from a full practice to a limited practice indicates he was injured in practice this week, and like Hockenson his status for Sunday is in question. With Davis being limited today, it either means he was injured on Wednesday and is getting rest today, or he was injured today and couldn’t finish practice — the latter of which would be worse.

Vaitai and Williams were upgraded from no practice on Wednesday to limited on Thursday, pointing to them seeing improvement in their injuries or that they are not as significant as originally anticipated.

Agnew, Dahl, Jones, and Kearse have got in back-to-back limited practices, which is encouraging, especially for Agnew and Dahl who missed last week’s game.

Full Practice

Player

Injury

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Designation

Matthew Stafford

Neck

Full Practice

Full Practice

Tyrell Crosby

Ankle

Limited Practice

Full Practice

Everson Griffen

Non-injury

No Practice

Full Practice

Danny Shelton

Chest

Limited Practice

Full Practice

Jeff Okudah

Ankle/Groin

Limited Practice

Full Practice

Mike Ford

Hip

Limited Practice

Full Practice

Tracy Walker

Foot

Limited Practice

Full Practice

Of the original 14 players listed on this week’s injury report, half of them are already getting in full practices. That’s a good sign for this team’s overall health, especially considering five of them are starters.

Washington Report

Latest Stories