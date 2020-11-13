Detroit Lions Week 10 injury designations: Kenny Golladay ruled out, T.J. Hockenson questionable
The Detroit Lions (3-5) have released their injury designations for their Week 10 matchup with the Washington Football Team (2-6) and Pro Bowl wide receiver Kenny Golladay will be unavailable for the second week in a row.
Here’s a look at the Lions’ full injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.
Injured reserve
TE Hunter Bryant (IR) has begun practicing
JACK Julian Okwara (IR) is eligible to return at any time
EDGE Trey Flowers (IR) is eligible to return after Week 11
CB Darryl Roberts (IR) is eligible to return after Week 11
CB Tony McRae (IR) was placed on season-ending IR
Ruled OUT
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
Kenny Golladay
Hip
No Practice
No Practice
No Practice
OUT
Golladay is once again ruled out after not being able to practice the last two weeks. Expect his snaps to be split up between reserves, and Marvin Hall is likely to get the start in his place.
Questionable
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
T.J. Hockenson
Toe
Not Listed
No Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Jamal Agnew
Ribs
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Hal Vaitai
Foot
No Practice
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Joe Dahl
Back
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Nick Williams
Shoulder
No Practice
Limited Practice
No Practice
Questionable
Jarrad Davis
Knee
Not Listed
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Questionable
Hockenson got in some work today and seems to be trending in the right direction to play on Sunday. He will be re-evaluated on Saturday, then again ahead of the game, so he’s not out of the woods yet.
Agnew missed all of last week’s practices and then the game, while this week he strung together three limited practices, indicating improvement. The Lions could use his help not just on offense, but also on special teams, where he plays multiple key roles.
With both Vaitai and Dahl listed as questionable, there is a glaring question mark at right guard. Vaitai has been the preferred option, while Dahl has worked his way back into a starting role, but is struggling to stay healthy. If neither can go, the Lions would turn to Oday Aboushi to take over.
Williams had an interesting week of practice, missing practices on Wednesday and Friday. If he can’t go, expect the team to elevate Frank Herron from the practice squad to fill in this week.
Davis popped up on the injury report on Thursday, and while mid-week injuries are usually trouble, consecutive limited practices are encouraging.
No Injury Designation
Player
Injury
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Designation
Matthew Stafford
Neck
Full Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Tyrell Crosby
Ankle
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Everson Griffen
Non-injury
No Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Danny Shelton
Chest
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Christian Jones
Knee
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Jeff Okudah
Ankle/Groin
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Mike Ford
Hip
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Tracy Walker
Foot
Limited Practice
Full Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
Jayron Kearse
Ankle
Limited Practice
Limited Practice
Full Practice
No Designation
There’s a lot of names in this section, which happens this time of the year as players get banged up, but they should all be good to go with no injury designation label.