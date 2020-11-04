Detroit Lions Wednesday Week 9 injury report: 11 players OUT/limited, including 9 starters

Despite adding Matthew Stafford and Jarrad Davis to the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Detroit Lions (3-4) were cleared to return to the practice field on Wednesday as they prepare to host the Minnesota Vikings (2-5) in Week 9.

What’s troubling is that there were still another 11 players listed on the injury report, including nine starters — meaning 10 players, including Stafford, that started against the Indianapolis Colts are limited or not practicing this week. Not ideal.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

IR/PUP/Reserve-COVID-19

No Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Kenny Golladay Hip No Practice Jamal Agnew Ribs No Practice Taylor Decker Back No Practice Hal Vaitai Foot No Practice Tracy Walker Foot No Practice

Golladay’s injury is expected to keep him out of Sunday’s game, per a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport earlier in the week, so it’s very possible he misses the entire week of practices as well.

Decker and Walker didn’t appear to suffer injuries during last weekend’s game and both played on 100-percent of available snaps. It’s unclear at this time if the Lions’ are taking it easy with them to start the week, or if their injuries will threaten their availability for this Sunday’s game.

Agnew and Vaitai did appear to suffer their injuries during the game and neither was able to return to the game. This is slightly more concerning, but we will likely find out how severe their injuries are after Thursday’s practice.

Limited Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation T.J. Hockenson Toe Limited Practice Joe Dahl Back Limited Practice Danny Shelton Wrist Limited Practice Christian Jones Knee Limited Practice Desmond Trufant Hamstring Limited Practice Darryl Roberts Hip/Groin Limited Practice

Trufant and Roberts’ injuries are carryovers from last week, with Trufant’s preventing him from playing, while Roberts’ may have limited him to special teams only work — though it also could have been due to the return of Justin Coleman.

Hockenson, Dahl, Shelton, and Jones’ injuries are all new this week and we will likely have to wait until Thursday’s practice to get a better feel for the severity of their injuries. Limited is typically a positive, as long as they entered practice with the injury, rather than suffered one during today’s practice.

Full Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation NONE Full Practice

No players qualify for this section at this time.

Vikings Report

The #Vikings first injury report of the week




