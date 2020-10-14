Detroit Lions Wednesday Week 6 injury report: Desmond Trufant doesn’t practice, Frank Ragnow limited

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday as they prepare to travel to Florida to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 6 and they had three starters unable to fully participate.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve/PUP list

No Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Desmond Trufant Hamstring No Practice Hunter Bryant Concussion No Practice

Trufant missed Weeks 2 and 3 with a hamstring injury and when he returned to the field in Week 4, he reaggravated it and couldn’t finish the game. Despite having extra time to recover after the bye, Trufant was still unable to participate on Wednesday, which is not ideal. Fortunately, the Lions are prepared to handle a potential absence with Amani Oruwaroye and Jeff Okudah both ready to start.

If it wasn’t for bad luck Hunter Bryant might not have any luck at all. After missing the first four weeks of the season with a hamstring injury, Bryant is now dealing with a concussion. The Lions always take a cautious approach to head injuries, so his NFL debut may once again be put on hold.

Limited Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Frank Ragnow Groin Limited Practice Christian Jones Knee Limited Practice C.J. Moore Calf Limited Practice

Ragnow showing up as limited with a groin injury is easily the most concerning news of the day. He is the anchor of the Lions offensive line and most of the success they have originates from him in some way. This is a situation fans will want to keep a close eye on.

If Ragnow is unable to play, both Dahl — who is still technically on IR — and rookie Jonah Jackson have experience working at center, though it would be a massive downgrade from Ragnow’s elite play.

Jones was dealing with a knee injury before the bye but was able to play through it in Week 4. As long as he didn’t have a setback, he should be on track to play again in Week 6.

Like Bryant, Moore has been bitten by the injury bug in 2020. A hamstring injury kept him out of Week 1, then a groin injury prevented him from playing in Weeks 3 and 4, and now a third injury (a calf) has crept up this week. Limited is a good sign, but he’s been limited in past weeks and unable to play on Sunday, so tread lightly with expectations here.

Full Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation D’Shawn Hand Chest Full Practice Nick Williams Shoulder Full Practice

Having both 3/5-techniques on the injury report is not ideal, but getting in a full practice is encouraging. Hand’s chest injury is a carryover from Week 4, and he was able to play through it then, so expectations are high he will be fine. Williams’ injury happened during the game against the New Orleans Saints, and the bye week has apparently given him enough time to get back on the field.