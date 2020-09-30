Detroit Lions Wednesday Week 4 injury report: Desmond Trufant returns to practice

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Wednesday as they prepare to host the New Orleans Saints in Week 4. While a new name was added to the injury report this week, overall it is their smaller injury list of the season.

Here’s a look at the Lions’ injury report, with the updated changes in injury status listed in bold.

Injured reserve/PUP list

No Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation C.J. Moore Groin No Practice

After dealing with a hamstring injury the first two weeks of the season, Moore injured his groin last week on Thursday, was unable to practice on Friday, given a questionable designation, and ruled inactive at game time. It’s not overly surprising that he is unable to practice to start the week, but if there is any chance he will be available on Sunday, he will probably need to return to practice tomorrow.

Limited Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Hunter Bryant Hamstring Limited Practice Da’Shawn Hand Chest Limited Practice Desmond Trufant Hamstring Limited Practice

Trufant has been trending in this direction since last week, and while he was downgraded for the game last weekend, he appears to be on the path to the playing field today.

Hand has not been on the injury report this season and it’s unclear if he suffered his chest injury on Sunday or if it happened today. If he was injured on Sunday and limited today, it would point to him most likely being capable of playing on Sunday, but if he suffered the injury today, his status for the weekend would be a bit more in doubt.

On the surface, Bryant returning to the practice field today is encouraging, but it’s worth remembering that he was also able to practice last Wednesday before being downgraded in the later parts of the week and unable to play in Week 3. He will likely need a full week of practice before he is ready to make his NFL debut.

Full Practice

Player Injury Wednesday Thursday Friday Designation Full Practice

There are no players listed in this section at this time.