Detroit Lions walloped early, show some fight late but lose at Seattle Seahawks, 51-29

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson passed for four touchdowns and Rashaad Penny ran for another two as the Detroit Lions played catch-up all afternoon, falling to the Seattle Seahawks, 51-29, on Sunday at Lumen Field.

The loss guarantees the Lions (2-13-1) will have one of the top two picks in the NFL draft this spring.

The Seahawks (6-10) jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter after Penny's two TD runs. He finished the game with 170 yards rushing. DK Metcalf had six catches for 63 yards and three scores.

The Lions, shorthanded due to injury and COVID-19, battled back in the second half after falling behind, 31-7, at halftime.

Tim Boyle, in his third start filling in for Jared Goff, was 22-for-37 for 262 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Amon-Ra St. Brown had eight catches for 111 yards and a touchdown and also rushed twice for 23 yards and a score. Jamaal Williams had 11 carries for 22 yards and a TD.

On a tackle-eligible play near the goal line, Boyle hit Taylor Decker for a 6-yard TD pass.

Wilson, playing in perhaps his final home game in Seattle, went 20-for-29 for 236 yards.

