Detroit Lions waive suspended WR Stanley Berryhill, 2 others ahead of rookie minicamp

The Detroit Lions waived released three players ahead of this weekend's rookie minicamp, including wide receiver Stanley Berryhill, who was suspended six games for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Berryhill was one of four Lions players disciplined in a league investigation last month. Wide receiver Jameson Williams also was suspended six games for gambling on non-NFL games from an NFL facility, while safety C.J. Moore and receiver Quintez Cephus were suspended indefinitely for betting on football.

The Lions released Moore and Cephus at the time of their suspensions.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Stanley Berryhill practices during warmups before the game vs. the Miami Dolphins at Ford Field in Detroit on Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022.

Along with Berryhill, who is allowed to take part in formal workouts and training camp before his suspension begins in the regular season, the Lions released cornerback Mac McCain and defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor on Tuesday.

McCain signed with the Lions in February after spending most of last season on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad, while Taylor made the Lions initial 53-man roster last summer but was waived in October and spent the rest of the season on practice squad.

The Lions currently have 72 players on their 90-man roster. They are expected to sign more than a dozen undrafted free agents this week.

