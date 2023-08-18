Detroit Lions waive off-season acquisition Denzel Mims

Wide receiver Denzel Mims entered the league as a second-round pick by the New York Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. File Photo by Amanda Sabga/UPI

Aug. 18 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions waived Denzel Mims after acquiring the wide receiver in an off-season trade with the New York Jets, the team announced Friday.

The Jets, who waived Mims with an injury designation, also signed wide receiver Jason Moore.

Mims joined the Lions on July 19. The Jets sent a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, along with Mims, to the Lions in that swap. New York received a conditional sxixth-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Mims, 25, entered the league as a second-round pick by the Jets in the 2020 NFL Draft. He totaled 186 yards on 11 catches in 10 games last season for the Jets.

He logged 42 catches for 676 yards, but failed to score a touchdown, through his first three seasons. Mims made 30 appearances for the Jets.

The Lions need depth at wide receiver because of injuries and suspensions.

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Josh Reynolds and Marvin Jones are among their top pass catchers. Trinity Benson, Antoine Green, Kalif Raymond, Dylan Drummond, Chase Cota, Maurice Alexander and Avery Davis are among their other wide receivers

Wide receiver Jameson Williams, the No. 22 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, missed 11 games last season after undergoing ACL surgery. He is suspended for the first six games of this season for violating the NFL's gambling policy.

Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters Thursday that Williams also will likely miss the rest of the preseason because of a leg injury.

Moore, 28, entered the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent signing with the Los Angeles Chargers. He totaled 104 yards on six catches through four seasons. The Chargers released Moore in January.

Waiving Mims with an injury designation means that the Jets won't be able to use the conditional sixth-round pick they acquired in the off-season trade of the wide receiver. Mims was dealing with ankle and calf issues.

The Lions will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their second preseason game at 1 p.m. EDT Saturday in Detroit. They will play the Carolina Panthers in their preseason finale Aug. 25 in Charlotte, N.C.

The Lions will face reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs in their regular-season opener Sept. 7 in Kansas City, Mo.