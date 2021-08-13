Detroit Lions waive former Gator Quinton Dunbar

The Detroit Lions waived former Gator Quinton Dunbar Thursday after just four months with the team.

Dunbar played for Florida from 2010-2014 under Urban Meyer and Will Muschamp. Undrafted as a receiver, Dunbar signed his first NFL contract with the Washington Football Team and converted to defensive back. After establishing himself in the league, Washington traded Dunbar to Seattle and his production waned. This Lions stint was supposed to be his chance to rebuild his reputation.

He “missed a significant portion of training camp due to personal reasons,” according to ESPN, and Detroit recently Nickell Robey-Coleman in hope of revitalizing the secondary. Despite Lions coach Dan Campbell saying the team is in communication with Dunbar, he no longer is in Detroit’s 2021 plans. Dunbar’s cut comes a day before the Lions play the Bills for their first preseason game.

#Lions have signed free agent running back Craig Reynolds and released CB Quinton Dunbar. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 12, 2021

Dunbar had off-the-field troubles in 2020 related to the DeAndre Baker armed robbery charges. Evidence revealed a payoff possibly involving Dunbar but nothing ever came of it and he was not charged. There’s no indication that his waiving this week is related.

Over six seasons, Dunbar has 10 interceptions and a sack. If everything clears up for him personally, he could easily make a return to an NFL roster.

