Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants game predictions: 3 straight Lions wins as underdog?

Free Press sports writers predict the Detroit Lions' game vs. the New York Giants on Sunday at Metlife Stadium (1 p.m., Fox):

Dave Birkett

The Lions have won two straight by taking advantage of other teams’ mistakes, but they can’t count on the Giants gifting them turnovers like Fields and Aaron Rodgers have done. The Giants are a sum greater than their parts. They run the ball well, play aggressive defense and don’t create extra possessions for their opposition, and that has been enough to vault them into playoff contention. If the Lions can bottle up Barkley (which seems unlikely) or force Jones to resort to bad habits (more probable), they’ll have a chance – but only if Jared Goff takes care of the football and the offense creates some big plays. Playing on the road for a second straight week, I don’t see the Lions doing enough of those things to extend their winning streak to three. The pick: Giants 24, Lions 20.

MORE FROM DAVE BIRKETT:Dan Campbell's enthusiastic interview with Dolphins might be exaggerated, but who cares?

Carlos Monarrez

No one really wants to play the Lions right now because they’re getting better and healthier. The Lions are finding a way to beat one-dimensional teams, even if that dimension is Saquan Barkley. It helps that New York quarterback Daniel Jones isn’t much of a passing threat with one of the NFL’s worst intended-air-yards numbers, plus he gets sacked a lot. The Giants have a good scoring defense that’s exceptional in the red zone and great at forcing fumbles, but the Lions have a football-secure offense. Don’t buy too much into New York’s 7-2 record because only two of those wins are against good teams: a season-opening squeaker against Tennessee and a close win over the Ravens, defensive coordinator Don Martindale’s former team. The pick: Lions 25, Giants 22.

Jeff Seidel

Yes, I’m picking the Lions. What’s wrong with me? But I think the Lions will force at least one turnover. They will contain Saquon Barkley. They will be able to run the ball and keep Barkley on the sideline. And when they need a drive at the end of the game, Jared Goff will come through and the Lions will win their third straight game. Hey, we are entering the holiday season folks. Here’s my early Thanksgiving Day celebration. The pick: Lions 28, Giants 24

Story continues

Shawn Windsor

The Giants have won close games all season and are at home. The Lions are just starting to learn. They keep it close with their budding opportunism but fall a little short in the end. The Giants are a little too much up front defensively. The pick: Giants 20, Lions 16.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants predictions