Detroit Lions vs. San Francisco 49ers game recap: Everything we know

The Detroit Lions fell in the 2021 home opener, losing to the San Francisco 49ers 41-33 in Ford Field in Week 1. It’s a setback to start the new Dan Campbell regime, falling to the visiting 49ers and their fast start.

The game turned quite competitive late after the 49ers completely dominated the first two-thirds of the matchup. San Francisco held on with a final defensive stand to thwart a spirited Detroit comeback.

The Lions are 0-1, the 49ers are 1-0.

Final score: 49ers 41, Lions 33

The Lions scored 23 of the final 26 points in the game, but it wasn't enough to overcome the first-half whooping the 49ers put on Detroit.

Keys to the game

The bottom line was crystal clear: the 49ers simply had more talent on both sides of the ball, and that talent played to its potential. The more nuanced keys stem from that basic and unfortunate (for Detroit) truth. Detroit's passing offense was anemic. Jared Goff simply refused to try and throw down the field. Witness his first half: https://twitter.com/PFF_Mike/status/1437129534252462084?s=20 The pass protection was decent. Not perfect, but good enough that Goff had much more time to survey the field than that meager effort would indicate. That changed later in the game. Goff finished 38-of-57 for 338 yards, with three TDs and one INT. The INT was an early pick-six that was a terrible decision under heavy pressure, and it cost the Lions. Much of that Goff yardage came in catch-up time, after Goff's counterpart Jimmy Garoppolo lit up the Lions for 314 passing yards on just 25 pass attempts. The Lions defense was ineffective (to be polite) when the Niners were rolling to 38 points by the middle of the third quarter. Too many dropped passes, missed tackles and blown chances led to the large deficit and proved too much for the impressive rally late.

It was over when...

Improbably enough, it wasn't truly over until Goff's final pass under heavy pressure fell incomplete. From a 49ers perspective, it should have been long over well before that. Two key turning points in the game:

Dre Greenlaw's pick-six off Goff in the second quarter that pushed the 49ers lead to 28-10

Deebo Samuel's 79-yard catch-and-run TD that exploited some dreadful Detroit defense to push the lead to 38-10

Box score

3 stars of the game

Third star: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson - 8 catches, 97 yards, 1 TD Second star: 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell - 104 rushing yards on 19 carries and a touchdown First star: 49ers WR Deebo Samuel - 9 catches, 189 yards, 1 TD

What's next for the Lions?

Detroit is off until the last game of Week 2. They travel to Green Bay for a Monday Night Football date with the Packers.

